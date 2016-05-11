BASEBALL: All District, All Conference players announced

Submitted by coach Harv Antle

The Class 3 District 10 All District pitchers were Cade Coffman, senior, Mountain Grove; Connor McNew, senior, Mountain Grove; Connor Medlock, junior, Licking; and Sterling Jackson, sophomore, Houston. Catchers were Aaron Everett, senior, Ava; and John Felker, junior, Mountain Grove. Infield players were Hayden Newberry, senior, Mountain Grove; Koel Orchard, senior, Liberty; Tom Emerich, junior, Ava; Caleb Johnson, junior, Ava; Trey Talbert, junior, Willow Springs; and Jared Case, senior, Licking. Outfield players were Gideon Antle, sophomore, Licking; Dakota McDaniel, senior, Willow Springs; Ty McCloud, senior, Houston; and Wyatt Gastineau, senior, Ava. DH/Utility were Trenton Campbell, senior, Licking; and Alex Castleman, freshman, Houston.

The 2018 Frisco League All Conference Baseball were: (MVP) Braden Mahurin, senior, Dixon; Garrett Ray, junior, Iberia; Gideon Antle, sophomore, Licking; Adam Shockley, senior, Crocker; Cole Stillwell, senior, Iberia; Gaven Vaughan, junior, Plato; Jack Morrison, junior, Plato; Jared Case, senior, Licking; Travis McWilliams, senior, Newburg; Zach Voss, sophomore, Iberia; Walker Shelton, senior, Dixon; Tyler Morgan, sophomore, Dixon; Nathaniel Combs, senior, Crocker; Caden Hathaway, junior, Plato; Isaac Lawson, freshman, Iberia; Trenton Campbell, senior, Licking; Sebastian Salais, junior, Dixon; Landen Callahan, senior, Newburg; Grant Zeigenbein, junior, Stoutland; and Ethyn Boorom, senior, Crocker.

HONORABLE MENTION: Zane Hodges, sophomore, Stoutland; Cainan Hutsell, junior, Licking; Jacob Russell, senior, Newburg; Andrew Hoover, junior, Plato; Josh Adufenkamp, senior, Richland; and Cyrus Nickels, sophomore, Dixon.

Coach of the Year: Tim Vinson, Iberia.