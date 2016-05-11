BASEBALL: Antle first-team all-state

Submitted by coach Harv Antle

Licking Wildcat outfielder Gideon Antle was selected to the Class 3 MHSBCA First-Team All-State Baseball Team. Antle, a sophomore, started all 23 games for Licking this spring. He hit .457, with four doubles, two triples, 25 RBIs, and 30 runs scored. He produced an on base percentage of .571 and an OPS of 1.143.

In the outfield, he committed just one error. He had six outfield assists this spring, throwing runners out at home, third, and second. Earlier, Antle was named First-Team All-Conference and First-Team All-District.

Antle was part of a Wildcats team that was 14-9 this spring, won the Houston Tournament, and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 3 District 10 Tournament.