BASEBALL PREVIEW: Wildcats have several returning for fall season; most experienced club

Submitted by Harv Antle

The Licking Wildcats baseball team returns several starters and lettermen for the 2018 fall season. The Wildcats have assembled a 20-man roster, which includes seven starters from a year ago and nine lettermen. The roster is comprised of six seniors, four juniors, four sophomores, and six freshmen.

“This is certainly the most experienced club we have put on the field since I have been here,” said head coach Harv Antle. “Hopefully, that experience translates to in-game execution and success at the conference and district level.”

Connor Medlock, Michael Milhizer, Carter Rinne, Reece Derrickson, Hunter Krewson, and Cainan Hutsell all return for their senior season. All were starters a year ago and expect to do so again this year and all six will see time on the mound as well as in the field.

Medlock was named to the Class 3 All District 10 team last spring. Hutsell was selected to the Frisco League All Conference Team a year ago.

Gideon Antle, junior, is a returning starter and was named All Conference, All District, and All State last year. Wilson Murray and Easton Ice, both sophomores, started and earned varsity letters a year ago.

Seth Farris, junior, will catch for the Wildcats this fall and will log some innings on the mound. Also, Levi Cantrell, junior, will be asked to contribute innings as a part of the Licking pitching staff.

A year ago, Licking compiled a record of 28-12 fall and spring combined. The Wildcats finished third in the conference tournament in the fall, won the Houston Tournament in the spring, and were knocked out in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 10 Tournament by eventual champion Mountain Grove.

“We’re looking to improve on last year’s record,” Antle stated. “Obviously, the goal is to finish on top of the conference tournament in the fall. When the spring rolls around, we’re shooting for a trip to the district finals with the goal of winning it and making a deep run in the state tournament.”