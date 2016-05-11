BASEBALL: Wildcats crush the Hornets 15-0

Submitted by Harv Antle

Licking 15, Laquey 0

The Licking Wildcats rode an 11-run third inning to a 15-0 win over the Laquey Hornets on Monday night at Deer Lick Park.

Seth Farris capped an eight-hit attack with three-run home run over the wall in right center to end the game on the run rule. Carter Rinne continued his hot streak with a hit and three RBIs.

Licking (10-1) got offensive production up and down the lineup. Easton Ice doubled in a run, Gideon Antle singled and scored three runs, Michael Milhizer went one-for-two with two runs scored, Reece Derrickson singled and scored twice, and Hunter Krewson stroked an RBI single.

Cainan Hutsell picked up his first win on the mound. Hutsell allowed one hit, struck out four, and walked one over three innings.

Iberia 6, Licking 1

Licking fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 6-1 loss to the Iberia Rangers on Sept. 13 at Deer Lick Park in Licking.

Seven Licking errors led to five unearned runs for the Rangers and Garrett Ray dominated on the mound for Iberia. Ray limited Licking to five hits while striking out 15 over six and one-third innings.

Connor Medlock took the loss for Licking. He allowed five runs, one earned, on eight hits, and fanned five.

Gideon Antle went two-for-two with a double and a run scored for Licking. Easton Ice delivered two hits in three trips, and Carter Rinne had the Wildcats’ lone RBI in a one-for-three day.

Iberia won the JV game 3-2. The JV Cats fell to 1-2-1 with the loss.

Licking 15, Newburg 0

The Licking Wildcats continued its recent road trip Sept. 11 and maintained its winning ways with a 15-0 win over the Newburg Wolves.

Connor Medlock powered the offense with a three-run home run and Wilson Murray no hit the Wolves to run the Wildcats’ record to 8-0 on the fall. The win was Murray’s second of the season in as many starts.

On Tuesday, it was all Licking as the Wildcats scored two in the first, eight more in the second, and invoked the mercy rule with five in the third. Murray faced the minimum over three, erasing a walk on a double play, and struck out six.

Seth Farris and Reece Derrickson knocked in two runs for the winners. Cainan Hutsell and Michael Milhizer scored three runs while Hunter Krewson and Easton Ice delivered RBI singles.

Newburg won the JV game 1-0.