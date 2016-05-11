BASEBALL: Wildcats sweep the Comets away

Submitted by Harv Antle

The Licking Wildcats hosted the Alton Comets Monday night at Deer Lick Park and turned back the visitors 11-1 in five innings.

Connor Medlock went the distance for the Wildcats and recorded the win. The senior lefty allowed one run on four hits, struck out six, and did not walk a batter.

Gideon Antle and Carter Rinne each drove in two runs to pace the offense for the winners. Cainan Hutsell tripled and scored, Reece Derrickson and Easton Ice each collected an RBI single, and Hunter Krewson scored two runs.

Licking made it a sweep with a 3-0 win in the JV game. Easton Ice blasted a three-run home run in the first for the JV Cats, and Levi Cantrell threw three shutout innings for the win.