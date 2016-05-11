BASEBALL: Wildcats sweep the Comets away

Photo by Katie Anderson -- Cainan Hutsell slides to third after hitting the ball to the outfield. He was the first hitter of the second inning.

Submitted by Harv Antle

 

The Licking Wildcats hosted the Alton Comets Monday night at Deer Lick Park and turned back the visitors 11-1 in five innings.

Photo by Katie Anderson — Cainan Hutsell

 

Photo by Katie Anderson — Cainan Hutsell

Connor Medlock went the distance for the Wildcats and recorded the win. The senior lefty allowed one run on four hits, struck out six, and did not walk a batter.

Gideon Antle and Carter Rinne each drove in two runs to pace the offense for the winners. Cainan Hutsell tripled and scored, Reece Derrickson and Easton Ice each collected an RBI single, and Hunter Krewson scored two runs.

Licking made it a sweep with a 3-0 win in the JV game. Easton Ice blasted a three-run home run in the first for the JV Cats, and Levi Cantrell threw three shutout innings for the win.

Photo by Katie Anderson — Gideon Antle catches the ball in center outfield to start off the third inning with an out against Alton Aug. 27.

 

Photo by Katie Anderson — Cainan Hutsell gets the second out on a runner in the top of the second inning.

 

Photo by Katie Anderson

 

Photo by Katie Anderson — Wilson Murray gets the Alton player out at first base during the home game Aug. 27.

