Submitted by Harv Antle

Licking 17, Stoutland 0

The Licking Wildcats shut out the Stoutland Tigers 17-0 Monday night at Deer Lick Park.

Cainan Hutsell registered the win on the mound for Licking. In three innings, Hutsell held the Tigers hitless and fanned seven while permitting two walks and a hit batsman.

Gideon Antle went 2-for-2 with an RBI triple and three runs scored for Licking. The Wildcats generated offense throughout the lineup.

Carter Rinne knocked in a run and scored twice as did Connor Medlock, Easton Ice singled in a run, Michael Milhizer popped a solo homer, Seth Farris and Hunter Krewson doubled and drove in runs, Reece Derrickson reached base three times and scored twice, and Hutsell helped his cause with 3 RBIs.

Easton Ice and Spencer Rogers teamed up on the mound for a 5-0 win in the JV game. Kaiden Wantland walked and scored twice for the winners while Wilson Murray knocked in a run, and Levi Cantrell finished the night with two runs-batted-in.

Licking 12, Lesterville 4

The Licking Wildcats hosted Lesterville on Thursday night and prevailed 12-4 at Deer Lick Park.

Easton Ice churned out a 4-for-4 performance at the plate to pace the offense for Licking. Reece Derrickson collected 3 RBI’s, Seth Farris had a pair of hits, and Hunter Krewson scored three runs. The Wildcats led throughout as they scored in five of their six innings at the plate.

Michael Milhizer went four innings to pick up his fourth win of the fall. Milhizer was charged with four runs on three hits and a walk, and he struck out six.

Cainan Hutsell relieved in the fifth and twirled two innings of hitless relief and fanned three. Hunter Krewson pitched the seventh and struck out a pair.

Licking improved to 12-1 on the season with the win. Earlier in the day, the Wildcats were seeded 2nd in the upcoming Frisco League Tournament.

Iberia was the top seed, Dixon was third, and Plato was fourth. Licking will open the tournament on Tuesday afternoon, October 2, against Laquey at 4:30 in Newburg.

In Thursday night’s JV game, Licking emerged with a 2-0 win. Easton Ice pitched three shutout innings for the victory, scattering three hits, and fanning three.

Ice and Kaiden Wantland scored first inning runs for the JV Cats. Wilson Murray and Tommy Fudge banged out hits in the contest for the ‘Cats.

Licking 7, Eminence 2

The Licking Wildcats took the long and winding road to Eminence on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and downed the Red Wings 7-2.

Licking scored four runs in the first as Reece Derrickson, Seth Farris, and Cainan Hutsell picked up RBI’s in the frame. The Wildcats added a run in the fourth before Eminence countered with single runs in the fourth and fifth.

Wilson Murray started and worked through the fifth for Licking to get the win. The sophomore gave two runs on two hits, four walks, and he struck out six.

Carter Rinne provided one and one third innings of scoreless relief. Gideon Antle got the final two outs on a double play ball.

The Wildcats added some insurance in the sixth when Hunter Krewson doubled and scored. Michael Milhizer doubled and scored Licking’s final run in the seventh.

Derrickson finished the night 3-for-4 for Licking, and Antle went 2-for-4 as part of an 11-hit Wildcat attack. Licking improved to 11-1 on the fall with the victory.