Bob and Leann Green Receive Award

L-R: Diane Krantz, Connie Thompson, Leann Green, Bob Green.

June 22, 2017

Bob and Leann Green received an award from the Texas County Republican Committee last Thursday, June 15.  President Diane Krantz presented the award, honoring Bob Green, Chair of the Republican Committee from 2008 – 2016 and wife Leann in recognition of their dedication and service to Republican principles and to the Texas County Republican Party.

