Bob and Leann Green Receive Award

Bob and Leann Green received an award from the Texas County Republican Committee last Thursday, June 15. President Diane Krantz presented the award, honoring Bob Green, Chair of the Republican Committee from 2008 – 2016 and wife Leann in recognition of their dedication and service to Republican principles and to the Texas County Republican Party.
About the Author
Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.
