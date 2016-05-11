Boys State – Hutsell and Chambers interviews

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

From Licking, there were seven boys sent by the American Legion to attend the 2018 Boys State. This 79th session of Missouri’s Boys State was held on the campus of the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg June 16-23.

There were different schools that the boys could go attend, including Campaigning and Political Operations, Law Enforcement, Law, Legislative, Journalism, and Public Administration.

All the boys that went to Boys State are juniors in high school. Included from Licking were Cainan Hutsell, Michael Milhizer, Tyler Chambers, Kasen Monds, Lane Mesger, Reece Derrickson, and Joshua Lilly.

Derrickson was a part of the House of Representatives for Boone City. Monds was City Council, Ward I from Carnahan City. Lilly was the City Council, Ward I for Clark City. Mesger was in the House of Representatives for Duggan City.

Cainan Hutsell was one of the boys from Licking that participated in the Boys State. He learned a lot about working with other as a team and government, and he participated in everything he possible could.

“My role was chief of staff of the city, and I was the mayor’s right-hand man,” said Hutsell. “I was also the vice president of the Nationalists party in our city. It’s a great experience that I would recommend to anyone who gets a chance.”

Tyler Chambers, son of Keith and Julie Chambers, was also another member from Licking that went. He chose the law school to go to because he thought it was the best one for him.

“You had to pass a bar exam, which I passed it fine,” said Chambers. “Well you can be appointed to be a city attorney or a county attorney, and work for the city and prosecute, or have your own business and be a defense attorney.”

“I learned how all the governments in the city, county, and state all come together and how just a couple people can do some amazing things when they come together,” said Chambers.

Hutsell said, “There were so many people that made it better; I couldn’t have asked for a better city, people to hang out with, and people to be around for a week. The counselors were great and made the experience that much better.”

“There’s a bunch of different cities, and we randomly picked one,” said Chambers. Then you have, it’s like a normal election, you have primary election, then you have regular elections. And our guy ran for governor. He lost the primaries. So, what we did, was we got a huge sign right outside the room where everyone went to vote, and we turned so many people to vote for him that he actually won after being kicked out of the primaries.”

Hutsell’s most memorable event was the last night when the whole city sat in a circle and told about their lives and favorite parts of Boys State.

Both boys wanted to thank the community and the American Legion for the support and opportunity to go to the Boys State this year.