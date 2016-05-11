Bradshaw accepts position with another co-op, Parish announced as Interim CEO

Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association

Intercounty’s CEO Aaron Bradshaw recently accepted the position of CEO/General Manager at Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, headquartered in Tipton, Missouri.

Bradshaw has served as CEO of Intercounty Electric since March 2013. During his tenure, the cooperative has seen many changes in the electrical distribution field. These changes have been embraced by the cooperative to enhance service to Intercounty’s membership. Some of the highlights while under Bradshaw’s leadership were the advancement of technology in outage management and outage reporting methods, improved member account access, advanced technology for the workforce and most recently, drone training. Above all else, Bradshaw has been committed to modernizing the cooperative and dedicated to making progress each day.

“I’ve definitely enjoyed my time at Intercounty. Getting to know the dedicated employees that work hard to improve the quality of life for our members has been a great experience. Additionally, I know I’m leaving the organization is in good hands.” shares Bradshaw.

Susan Parish has been appointed by the IECA board of directors to assume duties of Interim CEO as a nationwide search for the next executive may take a few months.

With nearly 40 years of dedicated service to Intercounty, the board is confident in Parish’s ability to take over the responsibilities of CEO as Bradshaw departs the cooperative.

Intercounty is one of the largest cooperatives in Missouri with nearly 5,600 miles of line and approximately 30,000 meters.