Bridge Builders Board shows positive progress and growth

by Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

Two years after the Bridge Builder’s move towards independence, the non-profit’s final quarterly reports for 2016 showed promising momentum as they begin the new year. The Licking Bridge Builders board meeting on Wednesday January 11 provided insight into the group’s financial and operating prosperity. Led by President Cindy Wampner, the board discussed the costs, revenues and liabilities the group had for 2016.

The Texas County Transportation segment of the non-profit provided 1,648 trips to local residents in the final quarter of 2016, the busiest quarter to date. “We have been able to help people get to their doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and just around town” remarked Wampner on the importance of the service. The Texas County Transportation operates under a MoDOT 5311 grant, which provides transportation support to public and private non-profit organizations that operate in non-urban areas. While the grant does provide significant financial support, the Texas County Transportation also raises funds for maintenance of vehicles and other operating expenses. All monies raised by Texas County Transportation are kept separate from all other operations of The Bridge Builders.

The board moved on to discuss the progress on the new building. The outer walls of the facility have been completed, and fundraising for the interior materials is still underway. On the agenda for fundraising is another “all you can eat” breakfast, which is scheduled for January 28. The board is still working on fundraising efforts including a ping-pong-a-thong.

The Senior Center provided approximately 1,848 meals to members of the community. Meals were served in the Senior Center, and take out plates were delivered to residents who are homebound or otherwise in need. The meals provided are prepared, cooked, and served by the center’s volunteers. Wampner encouraged the many members in attendance to participate. “We need all the help that we can get.” Wampner said. “If everyone could volunteer for two hours, it would help a lot.”

The Licking Bridge Builders, Senior Center, and Texas County Transportation are supported by the nine board members, 150 members, and members of the community. While there is still much left to do, The Licking Bridge Builders have shown promising growth. With a new building and improved operations, the Bridge Builders are poised to make 2017 a successful year.

Editor’s Note: The Licking Bridge Builders are a non-profit group that provides a vital service to the people of this community. To volunteer or donate, contact President Cindy Wampner. The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 6:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.