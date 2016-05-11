Bucyrus man arrested after ATV crash

The Licking News

A Bucyrus man was arrested at 6:05 p.m. July 4 after an ATV crash happened on Sand Shoals Road, fives miles north of Houston according to the online report of Troop G of the highway patrol.

Levi J. Coats, 18, was driving eastbound when the vehicle swerved to dodge another vehicle in the roadway, ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Serious injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash. Coats was driving a 2005 Honda Rancher 500 ATV. Coats sustained serious injuries and was transported by air evac ambulance to Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. The Honda sustained total damage and was removed by the owner. The report states Coats was not wearing a safety device.

After the crash that occurred at 5:35 p.m., Coats was transported by air evac, but was later arrested for driving while intoxicated – unlawfully operating an ATV while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident, and unlawfully operating an ATV without properly mounted triangular emblem.

Coats was held in the Texas County Jail and released.