Cabool man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Missouri State Highway Patrol

At approximately 4:09 p.m., on June 25, 2018, Troop G troopers were notified by an off-duty Cabool police officer that a person being sought for an active Texas County felony warrant, was sitting inside a stationary vehicle on Panther Road south of Cabool, Missouri. A trooper responded to the location and attempted to contact the person inside the vehicle, who had been identified by the Cabool officer as Micah L. Ross, 40, of Cabool, Missouri. Ross fled in the vehicle and was pursued by the trooper. The pursuit continued on several county roads in southern Texas County and the trooper terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle. A short time later, a Cabool officer found the vehicle and reinitiated the pursuit. Ross entered the business district of Cabool and exited his vehicle displaying a handgun by holding it to his head. He entered two occupied businesses with officers following him. Ross ignored repeated commands to put the gun down. He walked onto U.S 63 Highway still holding the gun to his head. At about 5:15 p.m., as he was confronted by officers in front of another business, Ross discharged a single round from the handgun fatally shooting himself.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater. An autopsy has been scheduled for June 28, 2018, in Springfield, Missouri. The following departments were involved: Cabool Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Wright County Sheriff’s Department, Mountain Grove Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.