Camden County reports missing child may be in Texas County

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

At press time on Tues., Braedence Jones was still reported as missing, and believed to be with his mother, Aubrey Ferguson, possibly in Texas County or Franklin County. Ferguson refused to return the child to his father (who has court-ordered custody) after her visitation. Date of last contact with Jones was Aug. 3. Jones is 6-years-old with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 36 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing a yellow cut-off shirt and red cut-off sweatpants with Batman sandals. He may be in a 2004 red Honda Civic (Mo. license plate DR1T8R) or a 2000 grey four-door Toyota Camry (Mo. license plate SR5K7T), however there is known access to other vehicles. Several attempts have been made to reach Ferguson.

If you have any information regarding Jones’ or Ferguson’s whereabouts, please contact the Camden County Sheriff at 573-346-2243.