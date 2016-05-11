Children’s ballet presents Snow White

The Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks presents Snow White for two weekends at the Star Theater in Willow Springs. The show times will be Sept. 6, 7, and 8 at 7 p.m. and a matinee Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.; and Sept. 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. and a matinee Sept. 15 at 2 p.m.

Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks proudly presents the classical ballet Snow White. Come see all your favorite characters! The dwarves, the wicked queen, the charming prince, and of course the beautiful princess with ruby red lips, Snow White. Come see skillful dancers express the story with elegant choreography. Snow White is sure to please the whole family.

Advance tickets may be purchased for $8.00 online at www.childrensballetoftheozarks.com/ or at the door for $10.

About Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks

Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks is located in Cabool. Students from West Plains, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Willow Springs, Houston, and other communities are part of this local production. Children’s Ballet of the Ozarks offers a wide variety of fine arts instruction for ages 2 years to adult, beginning to pre-professional levels, with a year-round, complete program of ballet, pre-ballet, pointe, pas de duex, jazz, lyrical, creative, modern, tap, musical theatre, martial arts, and kick boxing. Students are trained in a pleasant, nurturing environment with professionally qualified instructors.

Malai Copling, director and founder, has been dancing since the age of two. She was awarded many dance scholarships for college, majoring in ballet at the University of Utah. Myriad accolades and principal roles followed. Malai has been accepted into many top dance programs throughout her career, including American Ballet Theatre (ABT). She has been teaching ballet, tap, and jazz for over 30 years, and has been the successful owner of several dance studios. When she and her family moved to Missouri, she brought with her a passion for teaching dance and a desire to bring a quality program to the Ozarks. Malai has trained thousands of students in the art of dance. She enjoys watching her students grow and progress in their professionalism, grace, and in life! Malai has been married for over 25 years, and enjoys raising eleven children together with her husband, Troy Copling.