Christmas contest winners

Texas County Memorial Hospital Hutcheson Pharmacy awarded prizes for their annual Christmas coloring contest during their holiday reception at the pharmacy on Thursday.

The winner in the “age 4 and under” was Kaelyn Brawley of Mountain View, in the “age 5 to 7” category Alexis Carr of Houston, and in the “age 8 to 10” category Lilly Hines of Raymondville. Hines and Carr (front) stopped in at the Pharmacy for their prizes and are pictured here with the staff from Hutcheson Pharmacy (left to right), Anne Kennedy, Brittany Cook and Tamma Floyd.