City Council Report

By Renee Keaton, City Administrator/Clerk

On February 7, the Board of Aldermen conducted their monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m. with the following officers present: Mayor Keith Cantrell, Alderman Danny Wade, Alderman Larry Miller, Alderman Mike Aiken and Alderman Greg Green. Those also present were City Attorney Brad Ellsworth, City Administrator/Clerk Renee Keaton, Police Chief Scott Lindsey, Wastewater Operator Rodney Sullins, Assistant City Attorney Conway Hawn, Rod Ramsey, Marie Lasater and Melissa Gilmour-Licking News, Chris Murphy-Chris’ Place LLC, Jean Murphy, Georgia Merrick.

The board reviewed and approved the January minutes, expenditures, court review, and tentative February expenditures.

The board unanimously voted to approve the liquor license request from Chris’ Place to extend to a restaurant bar license.

The board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into an agreement with O.C.C.S. Inc. to provide a Private Probation and Parole Service to our Municipal Court.

Ferrell Christeson with T.R.A.I.N, requested permission to extend their wireless broadband service system facility to include 5 antenna masts to be mounted on Well #4 located on West Highway 32. This will be tabled until the March meeting to allow the City to look into a few things and review the presented agreement.

Department Head Reports:

Police Chief Lindsey stated everything is good in the police department. A few of the patrol cars have been down but repairs have been made. They are currently working an investigation on stolen property.

Superintendent of Utilities Larry Ogden stated everything is going good and they are getting maintenance work done such as cleaning out ditches, putting in culverts and patching pot holes.

Wastewater Operator Rodney Sullins stated the treatment plant is good. The pump at the North Lift station went down.

Alderman Mike Aiken complemented the workers on getting limbs picked up on the North side of town.

City Administrator/Clerk Keaton stated everything is running good at City Hall.

Ordinance No. 605, an Ordinance amending Sec. 26-2 of Chapter 26 of the municipal code of the City of Licking, Missouri in regard to certification of substantial compliance with Section 479.360 RSMo., had its first reading.

The board unanimously voted to allow Police Chief Scott Lindsey to purchase a prison partition 100% funded by an LLEBG Grant in the amount of $1632.00.

City Attorney Ellsworth informed the board of the Tracfone Class Action Settlement that he believes we are eligible for. Ellsworth stated he had written to the administrator of the class action settlement but has not heard anything back. He has asked Assistant City Attorney Hawn to follow up on this.

The board unanimously voted to approve the 2017 mileage rate of $0.535.

The board unanimously voted to accept the Welcome to Licking sign presented by the Licking Downtown, Inc. at the cost of $2,101.89 to the City upon completion.

Ordinance No. 605, an Ordinance amending Sec. 26-2 of Chapter 26 of the municipal code of the City of Licking, Missouri in regard to certification of substantial compliance with Section 479.360 RSMo., had its second reading. The board unanimously voted to adopt Ordinance No. 605.

The board discussed a few property complaints.

The board unanimously voted to move the March meeting to the 21st to allow City Admin./Clerk Renee Keaton to attend the clerk’s conference.

There being no further business the board unanimously voted that this meeting be adjourned.