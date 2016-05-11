Committee formed to investigate Department of Corrections

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After documentation exposed a slew of employee related lawsuits for harassment and retaliation among Missouri Correction Centers, House Speaker Todd Richardson and House Corrections and Public Institutions Committee Chairman Paul Fitzwater formed a special investigatory committee on Jan 25th. The new committee is charged with examining the work environments around the state, focusing on the allegations of harassment by employees.

Richardson and Fitzwater announced the formation of the House Subcommittee on Corrections Workforce Environment and Conduct and has named Rep. Jim Hansen to lead the panel. “The harassment that has been uncovered within the department is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” said Richardson in a statement, adding “With a new governor and a new department director, I am confident we will see positive changes within the department, but the people of Missouri still deserve answers as to how this kind of environment was allowed to exist. Rep. Hansen and the members of his committee will work to obtain the answers we need, and to ensure the department does not allow a pervasive culture of harassment to exist in the future.”

Missouri has paid out millions of dollars because of mounting lawsuits by employees who claim that they experienced harassment and retaliation while employed by the Department of Corrections. “We have all been shocked and concerned by the stories and the lawsuits that have resulted from the environment that was allowed to exist within the department. It’s clear significant changes need to be made to put an end to this culture, and to give our underpaid corrections employees a safe, professional work environment,” said Hansen.

Richardson called for a thorough investigation of the department in December of last year believing that the department heads had not addressed the underlying issues that led to the suits. “There are a lot of unanswered questions many people have about the allegations that have been brought to our attention regarding the department and its work environment,” said Fitzwater, R-Potosi. “It is my hope that a thorough investigation will not only give us answers, but also make the working conditions for these employees better.”

Hansen has already been in talks with corrections employees regarding their workplace environment and has scheduled a meeting with new department director, Anne Precythe. He said he plans for the subcommittee to begin its investigatory work immediately. The Licking News has reached out Hansen for a statement.