Correction: Licking City Council Report

April 26, 2017

In the April 20th edition of The Licking News it was reported that the board unanimously voted to raise the pool entry fees. The vote was no unanimous vote and the vote was as follows Aye:  Greg Green, Danny Wade, Mike Aiken.  Nay:  Larry Miller.  Motion Carried.

The board voted in a 3 to 1 vote to raise the pool entry for to $5.00 a day, $65 for an individual season pass, $140 for a family season pass, $2.00 for seniors and $2.00 for groups of 20 or more.  Pool parties will remain at $200.00.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

Be the first to comment on "Correction: Licking City Council Report"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*