Correction: Licking City Council Report

In the April 20th edition of The Licking News it was reported that the board unanimously voted to raise the pool entry fees. The vote was no unanimous vote and the vote was as follows Aye: Greg Green, Danny Wade, Mike Aiken. Nay: Larry Miller. Motion Carried.

The board voted in a 3 to 1 vote to raise the pool entry for to $5.00 a day, $65 for an individual season pass, $140 for a family season pass, $2.00 for seniors and $2.00 for groups of 20 or more. Pool parties will remain at $200.00.