Sheriff’s Report

April 21

The wellbeing of a person on Slab Springs Road, Licking, was checked,

A prowler call was received on Cloverdale Road, Cabool. The house was checked and no prowler was located.

April 22

A prisoner was transported from Pulaski County Jail, Waynesville, to Texas County Jail.

Three stranded kayakers were rescued upstream from the Mineral Springs Access. All were in good health and not in need of medical attention.

A horse was reported on the golf course at Wedgewood Country Club on Wedgewood Drive, Mtn. Grove. A woman offered to place the horse in a pen at her son’s property until the owner could be found.

April 23

A woman on Rusty Road, Houston, reported vehicle vandalism, saying the air had been let out of her tires. It was determined to be a civil matter.

A report was received of several people walking down the road on Bean Creek Road, Licking, and fighting. No one was located. A neighbor reported seeing a truck driving at a high rate of speed down the road.

A wellbeing check was conducted on Mooney Hollow Drive, Licking. It turned out there was a dispute about keys to a vehicle. Neither party wished to fill out a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

April 24

A suspicious person was reported walking on Solo Road, Houston. The man stated he had had a flat tire and was trying to find someone with an air tank to assist him.

A Licking man reported the theft of a 2004 Harley Davidson Dyna Wideglide. The matter is under investigation.

A civil exchange of property occurred at the sheriff’s office when a Houston woman brought in a handgun to be returned to a Houston man.

A man on Route AD, Cabool, reported a neighbor had cut down a tree and it had fallen on his property. The neighbor offered to remove the tree. The property owner decided to have the neighbor leave the tree and the property owner would remove it himself.

A residential alarm was answered on Cessna Road, Cabool. The residence was found to be secure.

Maries County requested assistance in apprehending a man wanted on a probation violation. The man was located on Big Creek Road, Yukon, and taken into custody.

An assault was reported on Route AD, Cabool. A woman said her boyfriend had choked her to the point she could not breathe. The man fled on foot and was later picked up by Cabool Police Department and brought to Texas County Jail. He was placed on a 24-hour investigative hold.

April 25

A wellbeing check was requested on Oakdale Road, Houston. The person was reached by phone by a dispatcher and stated a deputy was not needed.

A wellbeing check was requested for a man on Highway 137, Yukon. He was located by Houston City Police in Houston.

A child was reported missing on Route 137, Raymondville. While the deputy was en route, word was received that a substitute teacher had picked up the child and taken the child to school. The child’s mother was en route to meet with school officials.

A man on Forrest Drive, Houston, reported $83.00 had been stolen from his residence.

A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility at Licking to Texas County Jail.

A man on Route 17, Summersville, reported his neighbor had removed survey stakes from a recent survey. The deputy attempted to contact the neighbor and left a card for him to call the sheriff’s office.

A report was received of possible animal abuse on Greenwood Road, Mtn. Grove. The animals were not located at the property.

A prisoner was transported from Butler County Jail, Poplar Bluff, to Texas County Jail.

The wellbeing of a person on Bean Creek Drive, Licking, was checked.

A woman on Varvel Road, Willow Springs, reported her ex-boyfriend had violated a full order of protection, coming to her home, refusing to leave, and damaging several things. He fled before the deputy arrived. Information was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges against the man.

A woman on Highway 137, Willow Springs, reported her neighbor had threatened her and shot a gun after the neighbor’s dog had been run off her property. A probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office, seeking charges.

April 26

During an investigation in Mtn. Grove, contact was made with a Mtn. Grove man who was wanted on a Wright County warrant. The man was taken into custody and taken to Mtn. Grove Police Department.

A medical office requested a wellbeing check on a patient who had missed an appointment. The person was not at the address provided, but was located in Cabool. The person said the appointment had been cancelled and she was fine.

A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.

April 27

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Morgan Road, Elk Creek.

Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Fulton to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Bowling Green to Texas County Jail.

A fax was received from the Missouri School Violence Hotline in reference to four juveniles being bullied at Raymondville School. Information was forwarded to the juvenile office.

A prisoner was transported from Adair County Jail, Kirksville, to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Maries County Jail, Vienna, to Texas County Jail.

April 28

A Houston man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested following a traffic stop on Oak Hill Road, Houston.

April 29

A woman was reported missing after her vehicle was found floating under a bridge on Sand Shoals Road, Houston. The woman was located May 22 and said she no longer owned the vehicle and had sold it for scrap.

May 2

The wellbeing of a person on Grandview Road, Tyrone, was checked.

The wellbeing of a person on Dalton Drive, Licking, was checked.

Mtn. Grove Police Department faxed a report from a Texas County woman who said another woman keeps breaking into her residence on Stone Ridge Drive. Attempts to contact the woman making the complaint were not successful.

A Houston woman was arrested on an active warrant on Highway 63, Houston.

May 3

A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.

A woman on Big Creek Road, Summersville, reported hearing gunshots. The deputy was unable to find any bullet holes or locate anyone at the address reported.

May 4

A business alarm call was checked out on Highway 32, Plato. The building was found to be secure.

A woman on Highway 17, Success, reported her neighbor’s dog was acting aggressively toward her. The deputy found the dog tied in its front yard; the owner was not at home.

A trespasser was reported on Atchison Lane, Plato. The man was contacted and told he was not wanted on the property.

A domestic dispute was reported on Route AW, Plato. A mother said her daughter had pushed her against the wall. The mother was advised she could speak with a juvenile officer.

May 5

Responding to a peace disturbance call on Highway 17, Houston, a deputy found a Success woman who was wanted on a Phelps County warrant. She was taken into custody and taken to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from Crawford County Jail, Steelville, to Texas County Jail.

A prisoner was transported from a Jefferson City correctional facility to Texas County Jail.

A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator in an investigation on Clear Springs Road, Willow Springs.

A Licking woman reported her husband had taken some of her medication then left in her vehicle. She said he should not be driving after taking the medication. The deputy was unable to contact the man.

A Summersville man reported his fence had been cut on Highway W.

A Summersville man was arrested on Route B, Houston, on an outstanding warrant.

May 6

A domestic disturbance was reported on Mooney Hollow Drive, Licking. A man was taken into custody and taken to jail on a 24-hour hold. A bag containing substances that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine was found. A probable cause statement was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking drug charges against the man.

May 7

A domestic disturbance was reported at Highway MM and Austin Lake Road. A man was taken into custody for third degree domestic assault, first offense. A woman was taken into custody on methamphetamine paraphernalia charges.

May 8

A man on Mineral Drive, Houston, reported he believed his neighbors were shooting in an unsafe direction. An attempt was made to contact the neighbors. The man was advised to call the sheriff’s office if the shooting resumed.

May 9

The wellbeing of a person on Highway 38, Bendavis, was checked.

A prowler call was checked out on Arthur Creek Drive, Houston. No one was found.

May 10

A Raymondville man reported the right side window of his van had been broken out while the vehicle was parked on Route 137, Raymondville.

An Edgar Springs man reported his mother’s computer had been hacked into at her residence on Turley Road, Plato. He was given an identity theft packet to fill out and send to the attorney general’s office.

May 11

The theft of $700.00 in hundred-dollar bills was reported on Five Oaks Road, Mtn. Grove. A suspect has been identified and an investigation is underway.

May 13

A report was received about a naked man near Route M and Business 60, Cabool. A Cabool man there was found to have an active Texas County warrant and was taken into custody.

A walk-in complaint was received from a Plato man who said an advertising jingle he owned was being used without his permission.

May 14

A deputy was dispatched to Mtn. Grove Police Department where a woman had reported a domestic incident that occurred on Business 60. She did not wish to pursue charges. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

A cow was reported in the road at Business 60 and Route M, Cabool. No cow was located.

May 15

The theft of an 18-foot tilt deck trailer was reported on Berry Road, Cabool. It was valued at $3,000.00.

The wellbeing of a person on Forrest Drive, Houston, was checked.

May 16

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Shafer Road, Licking.

May 17

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Kitchem Drive, Licking. A Licking man at the scene was found to have an active Texas County warrant and was taken into custody.

A vehicle parked off Bradford Road, Willow Springs, was broken into. A window was broken and two cell phones, floor mats and a case of soda were taken. The damage and thefts totaled $1,105.00.

A burglary was reported on Highway 63, Cabool. A list of items taken is to be provided to the sheriff’s office.

A man reported his brother had been allowed to use the family’s go-cart and had not returned it. It was found later after it had apparently broken down. The owner was advised that as he gave permission for his brother to use it, no crime was committed.

A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Route B, Raymondville.

May 18

A Licking man reported three chainsaws and an air compressor had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Lotz Drive, Licking. The equipment was valued at $855.00.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Brown Hill Road, Houston. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.

May 19

The wellbeing of a person on Cantrell Drive, Licking, was checked.

A residential alarm call was checked out on Oak Grove Road, Cabool. The residence and outbuildings were found to be secure.

David N. Alkire, 44, Houston, was cited for domestic assault, fourth degree, following a call on Grandview Road, Houston.

Five prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail. One was returned to Texas County Jail.

Property damage was reported at an unoccupied house on Highway 38, Bucyrus. Damage to the window broken was estimated at $225.00.

At the request of the Florida Division of Family Services, a wellbeing check was conducted on Stave Mill Road, Cabool.

Deputies responded to an agency request for assistance on a possible overdose on McColgin Road, Raymondville. A man was transported to the hospital and subsequently arrested for possession of heroin and marijuana. He was placed on a 24-hour hold at the jail and later served with a warrant for possession.

A woman on Highway AP, Plato, reported being attacked by a pack of dogs while riding her horse. One dog was put down to stop the attack. An attempt was made to locate the owner(s) of the other dogs.

A man reported a camper trailer had been abandoned on his property on Highway AF, Licking. He was advised that the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.

An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway K, Summersville.

May 20

A prisoner was transported from Barry County Jail, Cassville, to Texas County Jail.

The wellbeing of a person on Highway Z, Houston, was checked.

A man on Highway AW, Plato, reported his neighbor’s dogs were running loose.

The violation of an ex-parte order was reported on Smith Road, Hartshorn. The alleged violator was gone when deputies arrived.

May 21

A woman on Weber in Plato reported a neighbor’s dog keeps coming to her house. The deputy was not able to locate the dog or its owner.

A property owner reported rental property had been left open by tenants on Big Creek Road, Yukon. The deputy found the house to be secure.

A Licking woman reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend four days earlier. She did not wish to pursue charges, but indicated she would be seeking a restraining order.

The wellbeing of a person on Route E, Houston, was checked.

A possible assault was reported on Highway H, Tyrone. A man there was trespassed from the property. None of the parties wished to pursue charges. The man returned and blocked traffic by lying in the road. He was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold and peace disturbance charges. While en route to the sheriff’s office, the man unbuckled his seat belt and attempted to jump out of the vehicle. He was re-secured and taken to jail, where he was placed on suicide watch.

A property owner on Route BB, Licking, requested that a man be trespassed from the property.

May 22

The wellbeing of a man walking on Fisher Drive, Houston, was checked.

Ten mailboxes were damaged on Highway 17, Summersville.

A domestic disturbance was reported on Highway 32, Plato. It was also reported that marijuana was being grown at the residence. A Plato man there was found to have outstanding warrants from Pulaski and Laclede counties and was arrested. A woman there also had an outstanding Pulaski County warrant and was arrested. Due to health problems, she would have had to be transported by ambulance to Pulaski County, and that county withdrew its warrant.

A strange odor was reported at the intersection of Tower Road and Lookout Road, Licking. No odor was detected.

A woman on Emery Road, Bucyrus, reported trespassing. The trespasser was not there when the deputy arrived.

May 24

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department on a report of under-age drinking on Charles Street, Houston.

Howell County requested assistance on Route Y, Mtn. View, as a vehicle pursuit was in progress. The pursuit went in and out of Texas County on Route Y before the vehicle was stopped in Howell County.

A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with the Special Olympics Torch Run that was going through the city.

June 2

A man on Airport Road, Cabool, reported persons were trespassing on his property. The persons and their vehicles were gone when the deputy arrived.

Possible animal neglect was reported on Bailey Road, Licking. Horses at that location were found to be cared for.

A prisoner was transported from Summersville to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.

June 3

A woman from Illinois contacted the sheriff’s office to report her brother had been calling and threatening her. The brother, who resides in Elk Creek, stated his sister had been threatening him by phone. Both said they would come to the office to give statements.

Damage to a mailbox on Valley View, Mtn. Grove, was reported.

June 4

A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Police Department and emergency medical personnel on a call of a person having breathing problems on Highway 32, Licking.

A prisoner was transported from Shannon County Jail, Eminence, to Texas County Jail.

June 5

Jamie E. Lane, 36, Licking, was issued a warning for speed and issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Highway 17, Bucyrus.

A prisoner was transported from Stone County Sheriff’s Department to Texas County Jail.