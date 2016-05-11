Sheriff’s Report

Texas County Courthouse for August 10, 2017
LAND TRANSFERS
July 2017 — Helen L. Lay, trustee of the Lay Family Trust, to Marcia E. McKay, trustee of the Lay Family Irrevocable Trust, part of S 22 and 27, both located in T 30, R 9.
July 2017 — Opal Sullins, Forrest Sullins, Regina James, Kenneth James, James E. Sullins, Cindy M. Sullins, Trina Harris, Jeremiah Harris, re Syndey Sullins, deceased, and Delbert Sullins to James E. Sullins Jr. and Cindy Sullins, part of S 18, T 32, R 8.
July 2017 — John Zigmantas to Benjamin John Zigmantas, beneficiary, part of S 32, T 29, R 7. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.
July 2017 — Leta Freeman f/k/a Leta Massey; Donny Freemen and re James A. Massey, deceased, to Kristen L. Dreyer, part of S 13, T 31, R 12.
July 2017 — Travis D. Willhite, Cory J. Willhite, Kaylene Clem and re Delores Willhite, deceased, a/k/a Delores Rauscher, deceased, to 4 WOWS, LLC, lots 4 and 5, both located in block 7, R. L. Hayes Addition, City of Licking.
July 2017 — James Tweed and Sandra Tweed to Jared Gentry and Brandi Gentry, part of S 12, T 30, R 10 and part of S 7, T 30, R 9.
July 2017 — Herbert P. Stallcup and Evelyn L. Stallcup to Steven E. Stallcup and Lean Stallcup, part of S 34, T 31, R 11.
July 2017 — Dennis Skaggs and Deborah Skaggs to Dennis Skaggs and Deborah Skaggs, part of S 21, T 30, R 11.
July 2017 — Grant Collins, Shonna Collins and Blake Nicholas Collins to Sheila Ann Taylor, part of S 3, T 30, R 9.
July 2017 — Sheila Ann Taylor, Kerry Taylor, Grant Collins, Shonna Collins and Blake Nicholas Collins to Bradley Gayer and Melissa Gayer, part of S 33,T 31, R 9.
July 2017 — Samuel C. R. Schwartz and Sarah A. Schwartz to Douglas D. Smith and Shannon D. Smith, part of S 16, T 33, R 9.
July 2017 — Jacqueline M. Wala and re Kurt V. Wala, deceased, to Jason Woolsey and Tricy Woolsey, part of S 22, T 28, R 7.
July 2017 — Linda Rae Olson, trustee of the Linda Rae Olson Living Trust, to Jeffrey M. Ward and Teresa A. Ward, part of S 1 and 2, both located in T 28, R 9.
July 2017 — David L. Ostertag to Adam Ostertag, beneficiary, part of lot 1, block 2, original survey, City of Cabool. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.
July 2017 — Ernest T. Griffin to Andrew R. Dale and Dacie Lynn Dale, part of S 36, T 33, R 12.
July 2017 — Phillip G. Weisbrod and Leona E. Weisbrod, trustees of the Weisbrod Trust, to Owen Lee Johnston and Laurie Ann Urquhart, part of S 1, T 29, R 10.
July 2017 — Deborah Belt Kell, trustee of the Kell Living Trust, to Douglas Roy Barthelmes and Nicole Barthelmes, lot 1, Tuttles Addition, City of Houston.
July 2017 — Alice Faye Lynch, Susan Parish, re Charley E. Greeney, deceased, and re Helen N. Greeney, deceased, Robert Lynch and Gary Parish to Alice Faye Lynch and Susan Parish, part of S 29 and 30, both located in T 30, R 9.
July 2017 — Harvey J. Davis and Patricia A. Davis to Midwest Highway 60, LLC, part of S 17 and 20, both located in T 28, R 10.
July 2017 — Oren Oscar Kell and Janet Kell to Helen L. Ward, trustee of the Kenneth Ray Ward and Helen L. Ward Revocable Trust Agreement, re Betty Jane Kell, deceased, and re Sharon L Ruble, deceased, part of S 32, T 31, R 8.
July 2017 — Terry Murray and Jackie Murray to Jonathan Toth and Sarrah Toth, part of S 7, T 31, R 11.
July 2017 — Tammy R. Ramsey, William L. Ramsey Jr. and Robert L. Bell to William L. Ramsey Jr. and Tammy R. Ramsey, part of S 32, T 31, R 9.
July 2017 — Areita M. Uphoff to Lonna Linn Walker, Larry Lwayne Smith and Tami Jo Brantley, beneficiaries, part of S 32, T 32, R 11. Not effective to transfer title until death of owner.
July 2017 — Ted Eugene Browne and Fanny E. C. Browne to Joanna Carlene Hill and Crystal Jean Browne, part of S 5, T 28, R 10.
July 2017 — Kenneth E. Birkhead and Stella Birkhead to Milissa Smith, part of S 31, T 31, R 8.
July 2017 — Gerald E. Ross and Sonya L. Ross to Leon M. Stigall and Susan V. Stigall, part of S 5, T 30, R 9.
July 2017 — Deloris Ann Liebert, trustee of the Deloris Ann Liebert Revocable Living Trust, to Henning Edward Kohn, part of lots 10 and 11, block 1, R. L. Hayes Addition, located in part of S 7, T 32, R 8; lot 4 Schlup and Ellis Subdivision; part of lots 1 and 2, block 6, Woodlawn Addition and part of lots 4 and 5, block 4, Hamilton’s First Addition, all located in the City of Licking.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Aug. 1, 2017 — Arron Wayne Tune, 24, and Tawnisha Megan Dasalla, 29, both of Raymondville.
ASSOCIATE CIRCUIT COURT
The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Yifu Liu, $99.50; Danny R. Maddix, $95.
The following drive was issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: Jerry S. Barnett.
IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.
The following drivers were issued tickets for width of vehicle exceeded 8½ feet, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Titus James Atkins, $329.50; Kevin Thomas Clark, $329.50; Brandon L. Cotter, $179.50; Monika Dixit, $204.50; Bonny Elizabeth Hill, $179.50; Richard Grant Kissick, $204.50; Jeremy Lee Martin, $204.50; Margaret Elizabeth Schorgl, $329.50.
James P. Bagley — Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Probation revoked, serve three years in Missouri Department of Corrections.
Eric Barber — Violence to an employee of Department of Corrections or to an inmate by an inmate. Serve 15 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, courts costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Ryan J. Bishop — Count one: Distribute, deliver, manufacture, produce or attempt to or possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufactory, produce a controlled substance. Count two: Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing; creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Malcolm Briscoe — Endanger correctional employee, visitor, another offender by attempting, knowingly causing person to come in contact with bodily fluids. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Shiloh Nicole Christ — Driving while revoked, suspended, second or subsequent offense. Serve 48 hours incarceration.
Christopher Bradshaw Colgan — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, persistent offender. Count two: Driving while intoxicated, persistent. Serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Dale S. Combs — Driving while revoked/suspended. Serve four years in Department of Corrections, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation.
Sandra Cross — Assault, second degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Nathan D. Eberhardt — Two counts: Burglary, second degree. Count three: theft/stealing less than $500. Probation revoked, serve 30 days in Texas County Jail, concurrent.
Ronald Troy Ellison — Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, chronic offender. Serve 10 years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Nicole Quinn Fithen — Two counts: Deliver of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabiniod. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Tyler D. Flores — Forgery. The imposition of sentence suspended with four years supervised probation, restitution of $3,500 paid to Prosecuting Attorney at $100 per month, seven days shock, financial management, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Rickey Green Jr. — Two counts: Non-support. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation. Counts three and four: Assault, first degree. Serve 15 years, concurrent with count five. Count five: Armed criminal action. Serve five years, concurrent with counts three and four.
Kerry Douglas Hobbs — Non-support. The imposition of sentence suspended with four years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Anthony J. Jones — Two counts: Driving while revoked, suspended. Probation revoked, serve two years in Missouri Department of Corrections, concurrent, court costs.
Scott A. Mahan — Non-support. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Ryan D. Pettitt — Two counts: Stealing, motor vehicle, watercraft, aircraft. The imposition of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, restitution of $3,500 to Prosecuting Attorney, $100 monthly, REACT, 20 days shock without credit for time served, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Melissa Gay Rolland — Endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk, first degree, first offense. Serve seven years in Missouri Department of Corrections, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Jalen M. Rucker — Count one: Tampering with a motor vehicle, first degree. Serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections. Count two: Receiving stolen property. Serve four years, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
Wesley E. Sartor III — Count one: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, persistent offender. Count two: Driving while revoked/suspended, first offense. Count three: Seat belt violation. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections.
Aleksandr A. Tadzhibayev — Count one: Driving while revoked/suspended. Count two: Driving while intoxicated, alcohol, prior offender. Probation revoked, serve four years in Missouri Department of Corrections.
Justin B. Williams — Two counts: Stealing, $750 or more. Serve five years in Missouri Department of Corrections on each count, consecutive, the execution of sentence suspended with five years supervised probation, court costs and Crime Victims Compensation.
FINE COLLECTION CENTER
The following drivers were issued a speeding ticket, entered a guilty plea and paid a fine plus court costs: Marlon Gregory Benevides, $80.50; John Dow Brooks, $30.50; Gary Alan Davis II, $305.50; Robert Lavern Dever, $20.50; Robert A. Haynes, $20.50; Houston Thomas Horton, $80.50; Melanie J. Jeansonne, $20.50; James A. Johnson, $20.50; Tammy Gene Justice, $20.50; Gabriel Lewis Lyons, $30.50; Thomas C. Murray, $20.50; Pamela Jan Page, $55.50; Jeral Jermaine Prince, $55.50; Aaron Thomas Ray, $55.50; Brandon Lasean Rodgers, $155.50; Scotty James Scott, $55.50; Kevin Fernando Shireman, $20.50; Cathleen J. Swaringim, $80.50; Emma Grace Tanner, $80.50; Jayden Allen Thornton, $55.50; Hayden Tyler Walters, $30.50; David Antoni Wasilenski, $80.50.
The following drivers were issued a ticket for seat belt violations, entered a guilty plea and paid a $10 fine: John Benjamine Freiner, Jimmy Dean German, James Timothy Hart, Brian Jordan Headings, Dustin Leroy Knight, Jack Panzica, Kathleen J. Sawyer, Tommy Joe Thompson, Douglas Dewayne Turner.
IN OTHER PROCEEDINGS — STATE VS.
The following drivers were issued tickets for operating a motor vehicle with vision-reducing material applied to windshield/excess vision-reducing material applied to side window. Each entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Thomas Frank Ashley, Ryan Thomas Drury.
The following drivers were issued tickets for failed to display plates on a motor vehicle/trailer, entered a guilty plea and paid a $30.50 fine plus court costs: Aleksandr Yeugenyevich Dudko, Sarah Sharon Stretch, Tammy Lynn Webster.
Houston Thomas Horton — Made U turn/left turn on divided highway not at intersection/interchange/any signed location: $30.50 fine plus court costs.
William James Kesling III — Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates: $30.50 fine plus court costs
Texas County Sheriff’s Report for August 3, 2017
June 29
A possible sexual assault on Highway 63, Licking, was reported. Investigation determined the report was false. No charges were being sought.
June 30
Houston Police Department requested assistance with two subjects that were found asleep in a bathroom at Emmett Kelly Park in Houston. One person was transported to jail by the deputy.
A peace disturbance was reported on Sunny Drive, Huggins. The caller did not wish to file a report.
July 1
A deputy was dispatched to assist Summersville Police Department with a possible man with a gun on Highway 17. The man had left the scene before the deputy arrived and secured the area. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Summersville Police Department were contacted and given updates on the situation.
July 5
A shooting was reported on Highway 32, Licking. A man attempting to enter the residence was shot by a man inside the residence. The wounded man was transported for medical treatment. The shooting is under investigation.
An unresponsive 89-year-old man was found at a Scenic Road, Eunice, residence. No foul play was suspected in connection with the death.
The wellbeing of a person on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove, was checked.
Trash dumping was reported on Roubidoux Road, Plato. Mail in the trash provided the name of a suspect, who was to be contacted and cited for littering. If contact is not made, information will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
July 6
A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility in Licking to a court appearance in Texas County.
The wellbeing of a person on Grandview Road, Houston, was checked.
July 8
Trespassers were reported at Lundy Road and Douglas Road, Houston. Several persons there were advised that the water access was privately owned and the owners did not wish to have anyone there. Two subjects ran from the deputy but were located. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old were both cited for littering and minor visibly intoxicated. They were taken to jail for a 12-hour hold.
July 9
A Licking woman reported the violation of an ex-parte order on Route N, and said two kayaks and a canoe were missing from her residence. The matter is under investigation.
Mailbox vandalism was reported on Lundy Road, Houston.
July 10
A woman on Kitchem Drive, Licking, said her neighbors were shooting BBs at her vehicle. The deputy found no evidence of the vehicle being shot.
A prowler call was checked out on Highway 38, Bucyrus. No one was found.
July 11
A dog bite was reported on Pea Ridge Road, Cabool. A man there said a child had been bitten by the family dog, and he had put the dog down. The child had been taken for medical treatment.
A resident on Route JJ, Summersville, complained that juveniles were operating ATVs in the ditch line in front of her property. Troop G of Missouri State Highway Patrol was advised of the situation.
July 12
Possible tampering with the vehicle of a jail staff member was investigated.
An assault on three jailers by an inmate was reported as the jailers attempted to keep the inmate from self-harm. There were no injuries to the jail staff or the inmate. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
A Licking woman reported her husband had sold a boat motor to a man and the man’s check had been cancelled. The motor’s buyer contacted the sheriff’s office for help in locating the seller, saying his bank account had been hacked and his bank cancelled the check he wrote. The buyer provided a money gram to the seller. No charges were pursued.
Mtn. Grove Police Department reported there were two persons in their office that said they had had a domestic dispute on Route AM, Mtn. Grove, where one person had broken a window. Neither party wished to pursue charges. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
The wellbeing of a person on Falcon Drive, Licking, was checked.
A possible suicidal person was reported on Route AA, Bucyrus. The person was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
A domestic assault was reported on Cloverdale Road, Cabool. Both parties stated they wished to press charges. A report was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
July 13
A possible arson fire was reported on Route AW, Plato, where a vehicle was burned. The matter is under investigation.
July 17
A deputy was dispatched to Crane Drive, Bucyrus, where a man reported his truck had been taken and his safe, where the vehicle title had been, was broken into. Investigation determined this may be a civil matter.
A deputy assisted an ambulance crew on a call on Route AA, Bucyrus.
A prisoner was transported from Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Springfield, to Texas County Jail.
Possible animal abuse was reported on Morton Road, Houston. The animals were found to have shade, food and water.
The sheriff’s department was advised of a motor vehicle theft on Highway 63, Licking. The vehicle was located, and a suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing.
July 18
Investigation was begun into allegations of sexual misconduct with a child on Miller Road, Bucyrus.
A residential alarm was answered on Cedar Road, Plato. The residence was found to be secure.
A deputy was dispatched with a Division of Family Services investigator for a safety plan check on Taylor Lane, Plato. No one was at the residence.
An assault was reported on Buck Hollow Lane, Licking. A man said a truck swerved at his dogs and he yelled at the driver. The vehicle stopped and three males exited and confronted him. One of the males threw a rock that hit the man in the back.
A peace disturbance was reported on Taylor Lane, Plato. Two persons were advised to stay away from the property.
A hospital in Columbia requested assistance regarding a patient who was unable to give any medical history and had given an address in Raymondville. That address was found to be abandoned. An address for the patient was found in Prairie Home and that information was given to the hospital.
Loud music was reported on Primrose Drive, Houston. The deputy heard no music when driving down Primrose.
July 19
A violation of an ex-parte order during a verbal dispute was reported on Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove. The 12-hour rule was placed in effect. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney for a review.
At the request of Miami Police Department, Miami, Oklahoma, a deputy made contact with a resident on Berry Road, Cabool, concerning the wellbeing of a relative.
A report was received about threats being made with a firearm at Plato. It was determined the incident took place in Pulaski County.
The wellbeing of a person on Malberg Road, Cabool, was checked.
A prisoner was transported from Texas County Jail to the Howell County line to be transferred to Howell County law enforcement.
July 20
A residential alarm call was answered on Union Road, Cabool. The back door of the residence is believed to have been blown open by the wind. Nothing inside appeared to be out of place. The door was secured and the resident’s owner was contacted.
A prowler was reported on Highway 63, Licking. No one was found.
An adult was reported missing at Roby. As the deputy was en route, the call was cancelled as the person had been located.
The wellbeing of a person on Sand Shoals Road, Houston, was checked.
At the request of a West Plains medical facility, a deputy responded to a Highway AA, Bucyrus, address. An ambulance was called to pick up an individual there and transport the person to the West Plains facility.
A prisoner was transported from Texas County Jail to a memorial service for a relative on Malberg Road, Elk Creek, then returned to jail.
A prisoner was transported to Jasper County Jail from Texas County Jail.
July 21
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.
A prowler was reported on Sand Shoals Road, Houston. No one was found.
A prowler was reported on Highway MM, Mtn. Grove. The property and outbuildings were checked and no one was found.
A request was received to check the wellbeing of a person on Business 60, Mtn. Grove. The caller cancelled the request while the deputy was en route.
July 22
The wellbeing of a person on Route Z, Houston, was checked.
July 23
A theft was reported on Highway 137, Raymondville. Taken were snap-ring pliers, a Dewalt drill, flashlights, and a posthole driver. The items were valued at $500.00. Some of the items were located at a pawnshop. A suspect has been identified and the theft is under investigation.
West Plains Police Department requested assistance in speaking with two residents on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove, as part of an investigation into the theft of a pistol from a West Plains resident. A deputy spoke with the two individuals and reported back to the West Plains police.
Texas County 911 requested an agency assist on Elm Drive, Plato, concerning an alleged extremely intoxicated person. Emergency medical personnel also arrived. The person was going to a medical facility.
The owner of a trucking company in Summersville reported one of the drivers had failed to return a truck. The driver was located and gave the location of the truck so that it could be returned.
July 24
A burglary was reported on Highway 32, Plato. A Weatherby .308 deer rifle, a Washburn Woodcraft KOA guitar, a Quick Claw gun sling, a Vortex rifle scope, one-inch scope mounts, and a brown guitar strap were taken. The items were valued at $2,680.00.
A female juvenile contacted the sheriff’s office and said her mother was assaulting her. When the deputy arrived, the juvenile changed her story several times. It was found that the juvenile had several medical problems and fell by accident. The juvenile was left with her mother and the deputy advised that he would be contacting the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline.
A prisoner was transported from Howell County Sheriff’s Department, West Plains, to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner at Texas County Jail was transported to a medical facility in West Plains.
A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia from Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.
A deputy was dispatched to assist the Division of Family Services on a report of drugs in a home on Highway 63, Licking. The residence was searched and no drugs or drug paraphernalia was found.
July 25
A Snapper 21-inch self-propelled lawn mower was reported stolen on Highway 17, Roby. It was valued at $400.00.
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Ridge Road, Houston. An individual was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
A residential alarm was answered on Medlock Drive, Raymondville, where the residence’s front window was found broken and a side door was unlocked. The owner advised he had broken the glass with a lawn mower and may have left the door unlocked.
A Licking man was cited for stealing following an investigation into a July 20 burglary on Cadle Road, Licking. A gaming console, controller, charging cord and several games were taken. The items were valued at $507.97.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway 63, Licking. An apartment resident was advised to not yell or stomp through the residence or she could be cited for disturbing the peace.
July 26
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.
Vandalism was reported on Limestone Drive, Mtn. Grove. A metal cable had been run over and a gravel pile had been spray-painted.
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.
The wellbeing of a person on Malberg Road, Cabool, was checked.
Two prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia and three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report July 27, 2017
A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with a theft case on Highway 63, Houston. One person was transported to jail.
June 19 A Licking man reported a burglary on Boone Creek Road. He identified two suspects and said he found several of his items had been pawned. The matter is under investigation.
June 20
At the request of Newburg Police Department, a deputy attempted to locate a person on Mills Road, Cabool, as part of a child molestation case. The person was not located.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a call of a possible meth lab at a residence with a child on Huggins Road, Huggins. The report was determined to be unfounded.
A possible suicidal subject was reported on Prairie Creek Road, Plato. An ambulance was not available. The deputy gave the subject a courtesy ride to the hospital emergency room.
Maia K. Manning, 23, Licking, and Brian S. Settle, 26, Licking, were both cited for domestic assault, fourth degree, following a call to a residence on Ware Road. Settle was placed under arrest due to having an active Texas County warrant.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway 17, Success. One person was trespassed from the property.
June 21
A suspicious person was reported at the church on North View Lane and Highway 63, Houston. No one was found.
A Mtn. View woman reported identity theft through an incident that occurred in 2014-2015. She was given an identity theft packet to fill out and send to the attorney general’s office.
The wellbeing of a person on Route AW, Plato, was checked.
A woman on Highway 32, Plato, reported a truck had driven through her yard and caused damage. The driver was located and repaired the damage.
June 22
A deputy assisted Licking Police Department with a combative male subject.
A prisoner was transported from Howell County to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was taken to a medical facility in West Plains.
June 23
A peace disturbance was reported behind a business at Hartshorn. A woman there was told to leave.
A domestic assault was reported on Junction Street, Raymondville. Neither party wished to pursue charges. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
June 24
A peace disturbance and possible fight were reported on Highway 137, Raymondville. Neither party wished to pursue charges.
June 25
The wellbeing of a person on Whitlock Road, Licking, was checked.
A resident on Brushy Creek Road, Houston, reported a motorcycle was revving its engine and being loud. No motorcycle was found.
June 26
A resident on Elm Street, Raymondville, reported a juvenile had forced his way into her residence and made threats. A juvenile probable cause report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
June 27
A report of suspicious activity was received on Route KK, Hartshorn. No one was located.
A man on Prairie Creek Road, Plato, reported his back door had been pried open and a wi-fi box was missing.
June 28
A suspicious vehicle was reported at a cemetery on Tucker Drive, Mtn. Grove. The vehicle had left when the deputy arrived.
A residential alarm was answered on Mason Drive, Licking. The residence was found to be secure.
A Mtn. Grove man reported one of his calves had been shot through the front legs on White River Road. The animal was valued at $600.00.
June 30
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail on a Texas County warrant.
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Highway 137, Licking.
July 1
At the request of a vehicle owner on Highway W, Summersville, the vehicle was checked for drug residue and paraphernalia. Nothing illegal was found.
July 2
A Mtn. Grove woman reported the license plates had been stolen off her vehicle while it was at a Stone Ridge Drive business.
A Summersville man reported his ex-girlfriend had put spyware on his phone to record his calls. He said the spyware damaged his phone and he had to get a new phone. The matter is being investigated.
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Gentry Lane, Plato.
July 3
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove.
A man on Cloverdale Road, Cabool, reported property damage at his residence. Two garage lights were broken, the door to his pickup appeared to have been keyed, several houseplants had been knocked over, and three hummingbird feeders were dismantled. The damage was estimated at $759.28. A suspect was identified and a probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.
Kristina L. Choate, 34, Houston, was cited for tampering with a vehicle following a domestic disturbance call on Northview Drive, Houston.
July 4
A Rogersville man reported the theft of several items from a residence he owns on Highway 38, Huggins. A suspect was contacted and said the items he removed were his personal property. A report was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
A complaint about fireworks being shot off was received on Route AW, Plato. The individuals involved agreed not to shoot off any more fireworks.
Two prisoners were transported from Howell County Jail, West Plains, to Texas County Jail on Texas County warrants.
Houston Police Department requested assistance in catching a suspect who had fled from them on Holt Street. The suspect was apprehended.
A deputy dispatched to Prescott Road, Houston, at the request of Cabool Police Department to locate an armed suspect. Upon arrival, the deputy was advised that assistance was no longer needed.
Six calves strayed onto a woman’s property on Route U, Cabool. The deputy made contact with several neighbors to try and locate the owners. The owners contacted the woman.
Houston Police Department requested a deputy locate a man on Route E, Houston, as part of a theft investigation. The man was transported without incident and turned over to Houston Police Department.
A possible suicidal person was reported on Higgins Drive, Licking. The person was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
A man reported his daughter had not returned from a float trip. It was determined to be in the jurisdiction of Shannon County. The daughter made contact with her father to report she was safe and would be home shortly.
A man reported suspicious vehicles and persons on his property on Route HH, Willow Springs. The owner of a disabled vehicle in his driveway was contacted and said they would be back to get the vehicle.
July 5
A male subject reported a domestic assault on Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove, saying he had been pushed by a man. He was advised how to get an ex-parte order.
A domestic assault was reported on Verbena Drive, Plato. One person left the residence for the evening, and the 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
A man on Route AW, Plato, called the sheriff’s office stating he had a warrant for his arrest and he wanted someone to come pick him up. He was picked up and turned over to Lebanon Police Department.
July 6
A woman reported $4,000.00 missing from her home on Bennett Road, Elk Creek. On July 13, she notified the sheriff’s office that she found the money.
Property damage was reported to a church on Varvel Road, Willow Springs, and to a church sign at Route HH and Varvel Road. The sign had been shot, and someone had kicked in the door of the church. Nothing was reported missing.
A woman called in to report her neighbor’s residence on Watson Road, Elk Creek, had been invaded by individuals, one of whom was armed. A man at that address told the deputy responding that nothing the caller reported had happened. It was determined that the call was a false report.
Trespassing was reported on Highway 32, Licking. The reported trespasser had left and the call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.
An investigation was begun into allegations of sexual assault on a minor child on Hartville Road, Licking.
The wellbeing of a person on Hartzog Drive, Plato, was checked.
A prisoner was transported to St. Louis for an evaluation and then returned to Texas County Jail. Another prisoner was transported from Phelps County on the return trip.
A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility in Licking to Texas County Jail.
A residential alarm was answered on Highway YY, Cabool. The owner was at the property and the home was checked. Nothing was found to be out of place.
Two prisoners were transported from Greene County to Texas County Jail.
July 7
The theft of a four-wheeler, a lawn mower, and a tractor was reported on Route M, Cabool. The items were valued at $2,600.00. The four-wheeler was located in Norwood. The investigation is continuing.
A residential alarm was answered on Route BB, Licking. The residence was found to be secure.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a case of alleged domestic assault on Conley Lane, Raymondville. It was learned the suspect in the case was at a medical facility getting mental help.
At the request of Licking Police Department, a deputy went to a Mounty Drive address to try and locate a person as part of a theft investigation.
A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.
A prisoner was transported to Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail, Pattonsburg.
A prisoner was transported to the correctional facility in Licking after a court appearance.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway C, Licking. When the deputy arrived, he was advised he was no longer needed.
July 8
A generator was reported stolen from a residence on Route AW, Plato. It was valued at $350.00.
A peace disturbance was reported on Valley Dale Drive, Plato, where fireworks were being set off.
A deputy was called on an agency assist on Highway E, Houston. One person was given a courtesy ride to Hamrick Terrace Apartments.
July 9
Houston Police Department requested assistance with multiple parties trespassing on private property on Oak Crest Street. One person was arrested and taken to jail.
The wellbeing of a person on Highway VV, Licking, was checked.
July 10
A prisoner was transported from Webster County Jail, Marshfield, to Texas County Jail on a Texas County warrant.
A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Reed Road, Licking. One party left the residence with their children so the situation did not escalate further.
July 11
A Texas County-owned vehicle driven by a deputy was involved in an accident on Highway 32, Licking, and the vehicle responsible for the accident left the scene. Missouri State Highway Patrol and Licking Police Department looked for the vehicle and it returned to the scene. The MSHP was investigating the accident.
A possible suicidal subject was reported on Prairie Creek Road, Plato. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
A suspicious person was reported on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove. A man there had come to a residence and asked for food and water. The man was located and said he had been walking for two days from Norwood to Willow Springs. He was given a courtesy ride to the Wright County line in Mtn. Grove.
A Licking man reported bullets had struck his residence on Highway 32. The deputy was unable to locate the source of the shots.
A report was received about a possible squatter/trespasser on Highway 32, Licking. No one was located.
A property dispute and domestic disturbance were reported on Mill Stone Road, Houston. The reporting party had left the residence before the deputy arrived.
July 12
A wellbeing check was conducted on Highway 137, Willow Springs.
July 13
A West Plains woman reported someone had tried to break into her vehicle on Sand Hollow Road, Houston.
Property damage was reported on Highway AW, Plato. The deputy found no property damage. A woman at that address stated she was afraid for her family’s safety, and she was advised of the process to obtain a restraining order.
Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.
A deputy was requested to assist Licking Police Department at the scene of a fire on Staples Lane.
A Licking man on Slaughter Road said his neighbor had placed a pile of gravel in his driveway and he could not get his car in. The neighbor said he made a small berm to divert water. It was determined to be a civil matter.
The wellbeing of a person on North View Lane, Houston, was checked.
A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Boonville.
July 14
A deputy was serving civil papers to a resident on Golden Trail, Raymondville, and the resident showed the deputy some marijuana plants growing behind his barn. The man said the plants were being grown by a relative. Eight plants were pulled up and taken to the sheriff’s office.
A burglary was reported on Little Creek Road, Mtn. Grove. The front door of the residence had been kicked in and a 32” Sanyo flat-screen TV, a Panasonic DVD player, several DVDs, a digital camera, and $200 in cash were missing.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a hotline call on Shafer Road, Licking. The call was determined to be unfounded.
A report was received about an unconscious man on Highway 17, Success. The call was cancelled while the deputy was en route.
A prisoner was transported from Greene County Jail, Springfield, to Texas County Jail on a warrant.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a reported child injury on Highway 137, Raymondville. There was no one at the residence.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a report of possible child abuse on Orchard Street, Raymondville. One parent and a child were interviewed. The investigation will remain open until the other parent is interviewed.
July 15
A man on Colver Hill Drive, Plato, reported his neighbor keeps driving a skidsteer on his property. The deputy spoke with both parties and explained the laws on property lines and rights of way.
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Highway E, Houston.
A Licking man reported he had been assaulted by a man on Boone Creek Road. He later stated he did not wish to pursue charges.
A possible suicidal person was reported on Bean Creek Road, Licking. One person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
July 16
A wellbeing check was requested on Walnut Road, Plato. It was discovered the address was in Pulaski County and it was handled by Pulaski County law enforcement.
A Houston man reported trespassing on Lundy Road, then called back and said the trespassers had left.
A Licking man reported a loud party on Highway N. The music had already been turned off when the deputy arrived.
A Houston man reported he had been assaulted by another man on Brown Hill Road. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
A prisoner was transported from Howell County Jail to Texas County Jail on a warrant.
A prisoner was transported from Greene County Jail to Texas County Jail on a warrant.
July 17
A Success woman reported her husband has been threatened by a man at the Boiling Springs Access, Licking.
A burglary was reported on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove. Entry was gained through a bedroom window. Food was reported missing from the refrigerator.
Mtn. Grove Police reported receiving a call that a woman was threatening to harm herself on Highway 60, Mtn. Grove. The woman was contacted and stated she had no intention of doing herself any bodily harm. She appeared to be in a proper state of mind.
The wellbeing of a person on Suzan Drive, Bucyrus, was checked.
Mailbox damage was reported on Route M, Cabool. Two mailboxes were apparently hit by a vehicle.
The wellbeing of a person on Business 60, Mtn. Grove, was checked.
A deputy was dispatched for an agency assist on Route PP, Cabool, where a female had fallen and needed assistance. The person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Bado Road, Cabool.
A report of possible trespassing on Route M, Cabool, was received The area was checked and no one was found.
A prisoner was transported from Jasper County Jail, Carthage, for a court appearance in Texas County.
July 19
A prisoner was transported from Phelps County Jail, Rolla, to Texas County Jail.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report for July 20, 2017
June 27
A domestic disturbance between a husband and wife was reported on Kelly Road, Raymondville. A report was to be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review. On July 10, both parties completed decline to prosecute forms.
June 28
A report was received of shots fired on Boiling Springs Road, Licking. A resident there stated his family was behind his residence when a laser was pointed at the house and then at his wife. He and another man got their guns and confronted an individual. The man said he fired four or five rounds from a .22 rifle and that the individual fired once into the air. The area was canvassed, evidence was collected, and a vehicle description was given.
July 3
A Licking woman came to the sheriff’s office to report a domestic disturbance, saying her ex-husband was using meth and she wanted him to get help. The man was contacted and said he did not need help. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
A woman on Sunshine Drive, Mtn. Grove, reported her ex-husband had come to her residence in violation of an ex-parte order. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
A Plato man reported a domestic assault that occurred the day before when he and his fiancé got into a heated argument while she was driving. He said she punched him in the face two times and that he grabbed her by the hair and the vehicle ran off the road. There were two children in the vehicle with them. He was arrested for domestic assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; he was taken to jail on a 24-hour hold. She was also placed on a 24-hour hold for endangering the welfare of a child. A report was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
July 6
A Plato woman reported identity theft. It involved a fraudulent scheme in which a man stated he was with the property management company that rented her timeshare. The matter is under investigation.
July 7
A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges after a woman failed to appear in court for a trial setting.
July 8
A complaint was received about fireworks being set off behind Northside Church on Highway 63, Houston. No one was located at the scene.
A peace disturbance involving fireworks was reported on Cooper Lane, Licking. A man said he had been shooting off fireworks for his daughter’s birthday, but he was finished.
Houston Police Department requested that a deputy try and locate a vehicle on Route E, Houston. The vehicle was not found.
A Bucyrus woman reported someone had put a dirty diaper and a stick in her mailbox on Route AA. The guardian of the juvenile suspected was contacted and said he would make sure the incident did not happen again.
A report was received that a woman was smoking marijuana at Dog’s Bluff River Access on Highway 17, Houston. A Pacific woman there admitted to smoking marijuana and turned over a baggie of marijuana and some drug paraphernalia. A probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.
July 9
A domestic disturbance was reported at the junction of Kimble Road and Stow Drive, Licking. The reporting party had left the scene and wanted to meet at Licking Police Department. Neither party filled out a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
July 10
A deputy was requested to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a motor vehicle accident on Boiling Springs Road, Licking. No one was located at the scene. The vehicle was found and the MSHP arrested a person for driving while intoxicated.
A prowler report was checked out on Success Road, Success, where a person knocked on the door of a residence then went into the woods. The area was canvassed but no one was located.
Damage to a cargo trailer and the theft of several items were reported on Veda Road, Success. The damage and items were valued at $510.00.
July 11
A prisoner was transported to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for a 96-hour hold.
A residential alarm was answered on Webb Drive, Willow Springs. The property owner was contacted and stated everything was all right.
Houston Police Department requested that a deputy check with an individual on Route AA Bucyrus as part of a theft investigation.
July 12
The wellbeing of a person on Highway 137, Willow Springs, was checked.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report for July 13, 2017
June 19
A Hartshorn woman reported the violation of an ex-parte order by a relative. A report was to be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review and possible charges.
June 21
Property damage was reported on Nodaway Lane, Plato. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
June 22
A suspicious vehicle was reported on Piney Drive, Houston. It was determined that the vehicle belonged to a person who was combining a fescue field.
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway 63, Licking.
A deputy assisted with traffic control for a funeral procession at Highway E and Highway 63.
A Cabool woman reported a men’s white gold wedding ring had been stolen from her residence. The ring was valued at $199.00.
June 23
A Coke machine was damaged at a Highway 63, Houston, business. No money was taken, but the machine had been tipped over, causing considerable damage.
June 24
A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Fire Department on Buck Hollow Lane, Licking, where neighbors reported hearing gunshots. The area was checked and there were no evidence of gunshots found.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Brown Hill Road, Houston. It was determined there was no physical altercation, just verbal. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
June 26
Gunshots were reported on Roby Road, Plato. The deputy talked with several neighbors, none of whom heard any gunshots.
June 27
A theft was reported on Horseshoe Drive, Houston. A Glock Model 20 gun and Lamson Litespeed flyreel were reported missing. The items were valued at $1,595.00. A possible suspect was identified.
June 28
A deputy was dispatched to assist a Division of Family Services investigator on a call on Bado Road, Cabool.
A Bic lighter, rolling papers, a metal ring and a broken-off eraser were found in the bed mattress of an inmate at the jail. A probable cause statement was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking a charge of delivery/possession of items prohibited at a jail.
The FBI sent a request for information. All information was obtained and sent back per the request.
A deputy was dispatched to Robertson Road on a set-out order by the Texas County Court. Two persons at the property were removed and the property was turned over to the owner.
June 29
A Summersville woman reported the violation of an ex-parte order by her ex-husband. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
A female inmate in the jail was found to have eight pills in a plastic baggie in her bra. A probable cause statement was set to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking a charge of delivery/possession of an item prohibited at a jail.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Birchen Road, Hartshorn. A Summersville woman was taken into custody and taken to jail on a 12-hour hold for safety.
A woman on Watson Road, Elk Creek, reported her farm UTV vehicle missing. The vehicle was found wrecked at a neighbor’s property.
An anonymous caller reported arguing on Route B, Houston. No arguing or altercation was found at the address.
An abandoned car was reported on Baxter Road, Licking. The registered owner was contacted and the vehicle was towed.
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Tiffany Drive, Houston.
June 30
The wellbeing of a person on Cedar Avenue, Cabool, was checked.
A Raymondville woman reported her dog had been attacked and injured on her porch by a neighbor’s dog. The dog’s owner said he would take steps to keep the dog from bothering anyone else and offered to help the woman care for her injured dog.
Loud music was reported on Highway 17, Summersville. The deputy found no music playing at that location. He found a group of people who said they had been having a birthday party and playing music, but no more music would be played during the rest of the night.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway AA, Bucyrus. The 12-hour rule was placed in effect.
A Marionville man reported the mother of his daughter would not let him have the daughter. The child was located with a relative who brought the child to the sheriff’s office, and the child went with the father.
July 1
A deputy was dispatched to Route Y, Willow Springs, for a report of a static-filled 911 call. There was no phone service at that address.
A Licking woman called to report she had been assaulted and would meet a deputy in front of the Licking Police Department. She did not show up and did not respond to telephone messages.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Highway 1137, Raymondville. Neither party wished to pursue charges. The 12-hour rule was put into effect.
July 2
A deputy assisted Cabool Police Department on a domestic disturbance call on Business 60, Cabool. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
A Waynesville woman reported her ex-boyfriend had pulled a gun on her at a Highway AW, Plato, residence. The man said he had told the woman several times that she was not welcome at his home and he wanted her to leave. She was trespassed from the residence and told not to return.
A Yukon woman reported the father of her child was in violation of their custody agreement. It was determined that the man was not in violation of the agreement.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Piney Drive, Houston. A Houston man was taken into custody and taken to jail. A report was to be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.
A resident on Buffalo Road, Licking, was notified of the death of a family member in Pennsylvania.
A fight in progress was reported on Highway RA, Houston. The deputy found no fight, but a small group of people arguing. The group was asked to leave.
At the request of Mtn. View Police Department, an attempt was made to locate a person at a Harlow Road, Summersville, address.
A resident on Highway C, Licking, reported a trespasser walking in the woods. The person called back and said she was mistaken.
A resident on Crest Lane, Licking, reported a car had pulled into a neighbor’s drive at a high rate of speed, then, he heard four gunshots. It was determined that there were teenagers in the car and they had been shooting fireworks at one of the teen’s grandmother’s house.
July 3
A domestic disturbance was reported on Northview Drive, Houston. All parties left prior to the deputy arriving. A probable cause statement was to be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges for stealing and domestic assault.
A business alarm was answered on Highway 32, Plato. The building was found to be secure.
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway AW, Plato.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report for July 6, 2017
June 14
A Plato man reported his ex-girlfriend and tenant had taken items from a locked room on his property on Roby Road. He was in the process of evicting her. Contact was made with the woman and she said she would return the items. If they are not returned, a report will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
June 15
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew with a possible suicidal person on Grandview Road, Houston. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
An emergency custody order was served to a Cabool man, and his minor child was placed in the custody of a relative.
A 911 hang-up call was checked out on Hubbard Lane, Mtn. Grove. The residence was secure and it was believed bad weather was responsible for the call.
June 17
The front door to Big Creek Church on Big Creek Road, Yukon, was found damaged. No other damage was found inside the church. Damage was estimated at $58.00.
June 20
A possible domestic assault was reported on Bado Road, Cabool. Two persons were trespassed from the property. Family members were instructed on how to apply for orders of protection.
A wellbeing check was requested and then cancelled on Route VV, Licking.
June 21
An alarm call was received on Bado Road, Cabool. It was cancelled before the deputy arrived.
June 22
A man on Roberson Drive, Licking, called to report a theft at his residence. He called back to say he had found the items in the garage.
Ten prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.
June 23
A woman called the sheriff’s office saying she wanted to go get her child from her sister on Route U, Cabool. It was determined that her sister had full custody of the minor child.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested assistance with a stranded motorist at Highway 63 and Sparrow Drive, Licking, asking the deputy to stay with the motorist until a wrecker arrived.
A deputy was dispatched to assist on a possible suicidal individual call on Shipp Drive, Licking. The person was transported by ambulance to a stress unit.
A prisoner was transported from St. Louis to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
A prisoner was transported from Caruthersville to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy was dispatched to assist on a possible suicidal individual call on Highway 63, Houston. The person was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
A Licking woman reported that her husband was taking and opening mail that was addressed to her. The couple was reported to be in the process of getting a divorce.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Grandview Road, Houston. Only one party was present when the deputy arrived. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
June 24
A domestic assault was reported on Pike Lane, Hartshorn. Both parties were gone when the deputy arrived.
A Bucyrus woman reported a man was trespassing on her property on Lundy Drive. The man was contacted and said he was not on her property but on a neighbor’s property and that he had permission to be there.
A burglary was reported on Highway 32, Licking. A black Sentry Safe lock box containing prescription medicine and personal papers was taken, along with a jar of change. The loss was valued at $225.00.
Two floaters were reported missing on the Piney River. They contacted a family member before the deputy arrived.
Trespassing was reported on Horseshoe Drive, Houston. The reporting party filled out a statement saying his neighbor keeps trespassing on his land with his vehicle. The matter is being investigated.
A woman on Ridge Road, Houston, reported she had been bitten by a stray dog. She did not wish to seek medical attention. She was advised to keep the animal quarantined for a few days to make sure it did not have rabies.
A woman on Highway 17, Success, reported her neighbor’s dog had come onto her property and killed her dog. She asked that the neighbor be warned, but not cited. The neighbor was given a warning to keep her animal contained.
A prisoner was transported from West Plains Police Department to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
June 25
Wright County requested assistance in the search and apprehension of an escapee from Wright County Jail. The suspect had been seen at the Highway 38 and Highway E junction near Calvary Christian Church Camp. When the deputy arrived, the suspect was in custody.
A prisoner was transported from Omaha, Nebraska, to Texas County Jail.
June 26
A Licking man reported a Ruger .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun stolen June 23 at a storage unit on Highway 32, Licking. The gun was valued at $750.00.
A Raymondville man reported he was watching some animals for a Houston woman and had run out of feed. He asked that the woman be contacted to purchase more feed. Contact was made with the woman and she said she would bring food for the animals.
A Houston woman reported a Springfield man against whom she had a full order of protection had been calling her and sending her Facebook messages. A report was being sent to the appropriate agency to deal with the matter.
A woman on Frame Drive, Houston, reported two suspicious vehicles had turned around in her drive and then parked at a vacant house. The vehicles were not there when the deputy arrived.
A deputy was requested by Willow Springs Police Department to check for stolen property on Freedom Road, Willow Springs. The deputy was then diverted to Licking on a manhunt. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to recover the stolen items June 27.
Suspicious activity was reported at an unoccupied house across from Route C, Licking. Everything was found to be secure.
Charges were pending against three inmates for setting a fire at the Texas County Jail.
June 27
A suspicious person was reported on Orchard Road, Raymondville. No one was found at the address and the residence there was secure.
Sheriff’s Report for June 29, 2017
May 15
The owner of rental property on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove, reported individuals were trespassing on her property and stealing water. An individual was contacted and advised not to enter the property again.
May 16
Possible animal abuse was reported on Long Valley Road, Huggins. A horse and mule were found there, each about 40 years old. The owner stated the animals had been seen by a veterinarian and were being fed grain in an attempt to put some weight on them.
May 24
A 54-year-old Edgar Springs man was placed on a 24-hour hold for driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Reed Road, Licking. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.
June 5
The wellbeing of a person on Shafer Road, Licking, was checked.
A resident on Roby Road, Roby, requested a civil standby. He was advised he should apply for an ex-parte order.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway 137, Willow Springs. The person making the report was advised to seek an ex-parte order if he felt threatened.
A Houston man reported identity theft. He was given an identity theft packet to complete and send to the attorney general’s office.
Trespassing was reported on Northview Drive, Houston. No one was found at the residence.
A land dispute was reported on Highway 17, Bucyrus. Both parties were advised that it was a civil matter.
June 6
A woman on Camp Road, Houston, reported the theft of a Remington Model 870 Express 20-gauge shotgun from her residence. It was valued at $300.00.
Trespassing was reported on Country Aire Lane, Mtn. Grove. Images were captured on a game camera. The caller asked for extra patrol in the area.
A resident on Kitchem Drive, Licking, reported her neighbors shooting a pellet gun and throwing rocks with the lawn mower. The neighbor said he shot a chipmunk on his porch and did not shoot in the direction of his neighbor.
A woman reported persons were blocking Lundy Road, Houston, at a swimming hole. The individuals were contacted by the deputy to move their vehicles so as to not block traffic.
June 7
A prowler call was received on Route BB, Licking, but was cancelled while the deputy was en route.
A deputy was requested to assist Houston Police Department on a peace disturbance call on Highway 63.
June 8
A resident on Kimble Road, Licking, reported damage to her UTV. The ignition and water line had been cut and gas siphoned from the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,544.01. A four-wheeler that had been stolen early that day in Licking was found parked by the UTV and was returned to its owner.
A trespassing call was received on Airport Road, Cabool, but cancelled while the deputy was en route.
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.
A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Police Department with a missing person case.
At the request of Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, a check was made on Texas Tower Road for an individual. The man was located in Rolla.
June 9
A prowler call was received on Bailey Road, Licking. It was determined the noise was made by an animal.
A prisoner was transported from Texas County Jail to Kansas City.
A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Cameron to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from jail at Pattonsburg to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from Phelps County Jail to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from Dent County Jail, Salem, to Texas County Jail.
June 10
A single-vehicle accident was reported on Boiling Springs Road, Licking. Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated.
Trespassing was reported on Shafer Road, Licking. One person was contacted and advised not to return to the property.
A Houston woman reported trespassing on Route B, Houston.
A 36-year-old Licking woman who was wanted on a Mtn. Grove warrant was arrested in the lobby of Texas County Jail.
A report was received that someone had left the scene of an accident on Gladden Road, Bucyrus. The caller said a white GMC truck had come down Roubidoux Road and slid into his residence, striking the side of the porch. The truck backed up and went down Gladden Road.
A verbal disturbance was reported on Ware Road, Licking. No one was found at the scene.
June 11
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on Highway 137, Licking.
A prisoner was transported from Butler County Jail, Poplar Bluff, to Texas County Jail.
Two men came to the sheriff’s office to report trespassing on Bado Road, Cabool, where two persons came on the property to remove their children from the residence. An attempt was made to contact the two persons and advise them not to return to the property.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a call on Route E, Houston. Two children were removed from the residence and placed in state custody. A probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.
A deputy was dispatched to assist Houston Police Department on a call on Holt Street.
A deputy was dispatched to Bear Claw Road, Yukon, where a 28-year-old Eunice woman had apparently taken her life by hanging herself.
A Mtn. Grove man reported the theft of a 600 Ford tractor from Stone Ridge Drive. The tractor was valued at $3,500.00.
June 12
An inmate incident/misconduct report was received regarding a transfer from the Department of Corrections who brought a cigarette into the jail. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.
Two prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Fulton to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Jefferson City to Texas County Jail.
June 13
A possible stolen vehicle was reported on Holt Street, Houston. It was determined that the vehicle had not been stolen and was owned by the resident at that address.
A resident on PP Highway, Cabool, reported siding had been pulled away from her residence. It was determined the vinyl siding had pulled from its track and there was no sign of prying or pulling.
A Licking man reported his John Deere tractor had been vandalized while parked in a field on Kimble Road. The fuel lines were cut, the fuel and oil filters removed, wires torn out, and all four tires flattened. The damage was estimated at $6,500.00.
An unsupervised child was reported at the corner of Junction Street and Route B, Raymondville. The person making the report stayed with the small child until the child’s mother was located. A call was made to the Division of Family Services hotline concerning the incident.
A Licking woman reported her son’s ex-girlfriend had sold his truck while he was in prison. It was found that the ex-girlfriend’s name was on the title. It was determined to be a civil matter.
June 14
A burglary and theft were reported on Stone Ridge Drive, Mtn. Grove. Two saddles, valued at $1,500.00, were taken.
A dog at large was reported on Mallard Road, Licking. The owner was contacted and advised to keep the animal contained.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services employee in the court-ordered removal of three children from a West Business 60, Mtn. Grove, residence. It was accomplished without incident.
A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Police on Cedar Street. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Route M, Plato. Neither party wished to sign a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
A break-in was reported on Success Road, Success. It was found that an occupant had locked his keys inside the house and kicked in the door to retrieve them.
The wellbeing of a person on Pisgah Road, Plato, was checked.
June 15
A deputy was dispatched to Antioch Drive, Summersville for a child custody dispute. At the time there was insufficient documentation for the deputy to make an informed decision on custody. A date was set and agreed upon by all parties to resolve the matter. The courts later made a ruling on custody.
A prisoner was transported from Cabool to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
An investigation was begun into allegations of sexual misconduct involving children on Spring Creek Road, Licking.
A 911 hang-up was reported on Turley Road, Plato. No one was found at the residence.
A Bucyrus woman reported a juvenile relative was out of control and threatening to harm himself. The juvenile office was contacted. The child was transported by ambulance to a medical facility.
A man on Highway 32, Licking, reported an abandoned vehicle. It was towed from the scene at the owners’ expense.
The wellbeing of two persons on Highway 17, Yukon, was checked.
A possible break-in was reported on Evening Shade Road, Plato.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hayes Drive, Houston, on a report of a juvenile with a knife threatening others and herself. After a brief standoff, juvenile officers were able to obtain the knife from the individual and she was taken to a medical facility for a 96-hour evaluation.
A possibly suicidal man was reported missing on Timberline Road, Willow Springs. The man was located the next day in Eminence.
A prowler call was received on Bluebird Road, Cabool, and was handled by Cabool Police Department as all deputies were on other calls. No prowler was found.
June 16
A prisoner was picked up from a court-ordered stay in Phelps County for his jury trial.
A prisoner was transported from Cedar County, Stockton, to Texas County.
June 17
A Graff woman reported her handgun had been stolen June 12 while out-of-state relatives had been visiting. The relatives were contacted and found the gun, which they believed had been taken by a friend who had accompanied them on the trip. The matter is under investigation.
A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with a theft call on Highway 63, Houston.
A Raymondville man reported a break-in on Highway B, Houston. He said a saw was taken.
A deputy assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on Highway 63, Cabool.
June 18
A noise complaint was received on Stack Road, Cabool. A man was given a verbal warning concerning the loud music.
A possible burglary was reported on Hartzog Drive, Plato. It was determined the tools reported stolen had been moved from one shed to another and had not been stolen.
A Houston woman reported she was being evicted, but not by the property owner. The person who told her to leave was to be contacted and the eviction process explained.
A Houston man reported another man was harassing him and threatening him on Somerset Lane. The man was contacted and given a verbal warning.
A Bucyrus woman reported a Houston man had a handgun on Flat Rock Road, Houston. The man was contacted and showed the gun, which was a BB gun that looked like a revolver.
June 19
A 62-year-old Licking man was found unresponsive in his Buck Hollow Road residence. The death appeared to be from natural causes.
A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported to Phelps County for a trial conference.
The possible theft of a Kentucky State Championship ring belonging to a Houston teen was reported and is under investigation. The ring was valued at $300.00.
A Bucyrus woman reported she was being harassed by a man in the state of Washington who was trying to scam her. She filled out a statement and was advised to monitor her credit for any unauthorized purchases.
A Mtn. Grove woman reported the theft of a light bar from the back of a tractor on Gravel Point Road. The light bar was valued at $55.50.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway AA, Bucyrus.
June 20
A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility at Licking to a court appearance in Texas County and then returned.
A prisoner was transported from Pulaski County and another was transported from Laclede County to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
The well being of a person on Stave Mill Road, Cabool, was checked.
June 21
A prisoner was transported from Howell County to Texas County Jail.
Kimberly Folsom, 49, Houston, was cited for domestic assault, fourth degree, by a deputy responding to a domestic disturbance on Route B, Houston. Anthony J. Jones, 56, Houston, taken into custody on an outstanding Texas County warrant.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report for June 22, 2017
May 30
A Licking man reported his son, who lives in Springfield, had called him and sent text messages in violation of a full order of protection that was issued in Texas County. A report was being sent to Springfield Police Department.
A pair of damaged handcuffs was found in the jail. By reviewing video monitoring, it was found that an inmate had damaged the handcuffs. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking a warrant for the damage.
June 1
A 30-year-old Cabool man who had just been released from jail reportedly told another person that he had taken a pair of jail pants. The man was contacted by a deputy and admitted to taking the pants. The pants were found in his motel room. The man was taken to jail on a 24-hour hold pending a warrant.
A man returning to his Roby Road, Plato, home after being out of state for two months asked that a deputy accompany him to make sure there were no problems. The man had been in the process of evicting a live-in girlfriend. No one was at the home, but the house was a “disaster.” The man was advised to call the sheriff’s office if he discovered that anything was missing.
A man was reported missing on Highway 63, Houston. He was found by a neighbor.
June 2
A deputy was dispatched to assist a Division of Family Services investigator on a call on Freedom Road, Willow Springs, where children were reported to be around a meth lab. The allegation, made by an anonymous caller, was determined to be unfounded. A follow-up investigation is pending on the misuse of the DFS hotline and 911.
Property was checked on Macedonia Road, Cabool, after it was reported that the front door was open. The house was found to be secure.
June 4
A report was received that a man was hiding under a camper trailer on the lot of a business on Business 60 at Dunn. A 31-year-old man from St. Ann was found and taken into custody. He was held at the jail pending warrants from Missouri State Highway Patrol on a separate incident the day before.
A 34-year-old St. Clair woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Highway 63, Cabool, where items that field-tested positive for methamphetamine were found in her vehicle. A probable cause statement was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges.
June 7
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Highway VV, Licking.
June 10
A deputy was dispatched to Route B, Houston, on a traffic complaint, securing the scene until the Missouri State Highway Patrol could arrive.
A deputy was called to Route B, Houston, where a male subject was reportedly threatening to take his own life with a gun. The man was transported to the hospital without incident.
A woman reported her ex-husband had given alcohol to their two minor children on Bado Road, Cabool. A deputy made contact with the man and the children and found no sign that the children had been drinking. Contact was to be made with the Division of Family Services the next day.
June 11
A woman on Highway H, Elk Creek, reported she thought someone had let her horses out of the corral. The deputy observed it was possible the horses had pushed through a panel of hog wire and gotten out. The horses were not located.
A Houston man reported seeing a fence knocked down on Brown Hill Road and a red SUV leaving the area. The deputy found the damaged fence but was unable to locate the vehicle. Several neighbors provided descriptions of the vehicle and its occupants.
A man on Sutton Drive, Houston, reported three young males had been trespassing at his pond, fishing. He stated if the individuals returned, he would contact the sheriff’s office.
The wellbeing of a person on Craddock Drive, Licking, was checked.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Goldenrod Drive, Plato. Both parties said it was a verbal dispute. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
A burglary was reported on Dogwood Road, Mtn. Grove. Items valued at $1,350.00 were taken.
A man on Dogwood Drive, Mtn. Grove, reported his sister-in-law was harassing and threatening him and his family. The deputy spoke with the woman concerning the allegations.
June 12
Charges of first-degree assault (two counts), armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child, and first-degree property damage were being sought against a 33-year-old Licking man following an incident on Shafer Road, Licking. The suspect allegedly shot his mother in the head multiple times with a BB gun, pulled a knife on the woman’s husband when he tried to stop the assault, and fired the BB gun and struck a vehicle. An XBG BB handgun was found at the scene after the suspect fled. The woman shot was taken to the hospital. The suspect was later located by Licking Police Department and taken to jail.
A Texas man reported a theft from his mother’s home on Elder Springs Road, Plato. He alleged a family member removed multiple items, valued at $14,100.00, from the property. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
A peace disturbance was reported on Brown Hill Road, Houston. Persons there were told to turn down their music or be issued a citation for peace disturbance.
A runaway juvenile was reported on Hayes Drive, Houston. The juvenile had returned before the deputy arrived.
June 13
A Cabool woman reported her son was threatening to kill her. She said she had cut off his phone and he was upset and had gone to the home of a family member and made the threat.
A peace disturbance was reported on Highway 32, Licking. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.
Two prisoners were transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility in Licking to Texas County Jail.
June 14
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested an agency assist in taking a woman to a Rainbow Drive, Willow Springs, residence to retrieve her purse and credit cards.
A deputy was dispatched to West Business 60, Mtn. Grove, for a Division of Family Services assist. A Howell County DFS worker had court-ordered paperwork signed by a judge for removal of three children from the residence. The children were turned over without incident and placed in state custody.
A deputy was dispatched to Hartville Road, Licking, where a man was found unresponsive in a ditch. The man had been taken from the scene by ambulance when the deputy arrived. The 39-year-old Duke man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The FBI sent a request for information. All information was obtained and sent back per the request.
A Cabool resident reported a man at Evening Shade was refusing to return a firearm she owned. The man was contacted and turned the gun over to the sheriff’s department to be returned to her.
June 15
A hiker was reported lost along the Jacks Fork River near the Barn Hollow area. The woman was later found at Buck Hollow by U.S. Forestry workers.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report June 15, 2017
May 6
An anonymous caller reported there was a large amount of methamphetamine at a residence on Forrest Drive, Houston. A consent search was conducted at the residence and 14 baggies of methamphetamine were seized as evidence.
May 10
Officers with Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri Cyber Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted a search warrant on Wright Lane, Cabool. Numerous computer files of child pornography were located and seized. A Cabool man was taken into custody and placed on a 24-hour hold. The task force is conducting the investigation and will be filing a probable cause statement with the prosecuting attorney office, seeking charges in the case.
May 15
A deputy was dispatched to Parker Road, Cabool, to assist Cabool Police Department in a foot pursuit.
May 23
A report was received about children playing near the roadway on Highway 17, Summersville. No children were found.
May 24
Trespassing was reported on Horseshoe Drive, Houston, where a resident said a neighbor was allowing persons to park on his lane, which was not common property.
A Licking woman reported her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her and tried to run her off the road on Highway 63 near Licking. She said she would be seeking an order of protection.
A Plato man said he had been approached by a person who said a hole had been knocked in his oil pan and that he wanted Roubidoux Township to pay for the damage. The deputy advised that he could not see the township having responsibility.
A deputy assisted Howell County Sheriff’s Office in trying to locate stolen property that was believed to be on Chapel Road, Willow Springs. The resident at that address would not consent to a search of the house.
During a traffic stop, a Houston woman was observed to be in possession of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. She was taken to jail on a 24-hour hold.
May 26
A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.
May 27
A Licking man reported finding multiple tools, a ladder and a drill at the junction of Kimble Road and Stow Road. The man and a deputy gathered up the items and took them to the sheriff’s office. A report was received that a pickup had been stolen in Licking, and several of the items that had been found were listed as being in the truck’s bed when it was stolen. The property collected was turned over to Licking Police Department. The stolen pickup was later located on Green Street, Licking, and a suspect was identified.
A Houston woman reported someone had stolen the registration sticker from her license plate.
Phelps County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in trying to locate a pet stolen in Phelps County. A residence on Highway 32, Licking, was checked but the missing animal was not found.
A man brought in what he thought might be drug paraphernalia, found in a parking lot on Highway 63, Houston. The small spoon and empty plastic baggie were taken and destroyed.
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway 63, Houston. A tree was blocking the driveway. The person was contacted by phone and reported to be all right.
The wellbeing of a person walking on Highway 17 at Dogs Bluff Conservation Area was checked. The man was given a courtesy ride to his residence in Houston.
A prisoner was transported to the Howell County line and placed in the custody of Howell County law enforcement.
May 28
A child custody dispute was reported on Simmons Drive, Houston. A parent advised that the child’s grandparents would not return the child. The grandparents were told they could not keep the child, and the child was returned without incident.
A deputy assisted Houston Police Department on a domestic disturbance call on Chestnut in Houston.
A deputy was dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Golden Hills Trail, Raymondville. The call was cancelled before the deputy arrived.
A man came to the sheriff’s office to report his minor daughter was having a sexual relationship with a 21-year-old man. It was determined that the sexual contact had been made in West Plains and information was to be sent to Howell County authorities.
May 29
A woman on Brushy Creek Road, Houston, reported a neighbor’s pony was in their pasture and kept running up trying to bite and fight her and their horses as they were loading their horses in a trailer. The pony’s owner was located to come and get the animal.
Trespassing was reported on Douglas Road, Houston, where persons were said to be sitting in chairs on the bridge and vehicles were blocking the road. When the deputy arrived, the chairs had been removed and no cars were blocking the road. The deputy spoke to several individuals about maintaining a level of courtesy for people passing through the area.
A deputy assisted Houston Police Department in trying to locate a person wanted for stealing ice at a Highway 63 business.
A peace disturbance was reported on Shafer Road, Licking, where loud music was reported. The deputy responding was called to an emergency situation elsewhere. After that call, an attempt was made to contact the person who called in the peace disturbance, but contact was unsuccessful.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Road, Bucyrus. A suspect in the disturbance requested the deputy meet with him Success Baptist Church. When the deputy arrived, the suspect brandished a firearm, threatening to kill the deputy and another deputy. The suspect made the pastor of the church take his two children inside the church and he also went in. Once backup arrived, negotiations were conducted, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
May 30
A burglary was reported at the Licking business on Hartville Road. Four large industrial nail guns, a Jockey grinder, and a Stihl chainsaw were taken, valued at $3,600.00. One of the nail guns was located by Licking Police Department at a residence on Old Prescott Road.
A residential alarm call was answered on Lark Drive, Plato. Contact was made with the property owner and the call was cancelled.
Two prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Licking.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Route BB, Licking. A female said she was being abused by her boyfriend. The matter is under investigation.
A Houston man reported dogs were killing his livestock on Westwood Drive. He did not know who owned the dogs.
A deputy was dispatched to Boiling Springs Road, Licking, where a man was reportedly attempting to run over a female with a van. Witnesses were interviewed and the man was arrested and taken to jail. The female was also arrested for having two active Texas County warrants.
A woman on Sylvia Lane reported an unknown person wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt had entered her home and grabbed her before running off. The residence and exterior were searched but no one was found.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at a business on Highway 63, Houston. No vehicle was found when the deputy arrived.
A Nixa man reported he had sold $580.00 in beef to a couple on Route FF, Bucyrus, who paid him with a check, then put a stop-payment on the check. He said the two would not make good on the check or return the beef.
May 31
A Cabool man reported he had a contract to buy property with a mobile home on Bluebird Road and had made a down payment and the first month’s payment. He provided a copy of the new title to the mobile home. He said the title had been taken by the seller and changed back to her name. This was determined to be a civil matter and he was advised to file a claim in court.
A man on Upton Road, Plato, reported a bulldozer had been dropped off in his driveway, blocking his way in and out. The machine had been sold a year ago to a person who never made a payment and was believed to have brought the machine back due to an upcoming court case. The deputy observed that the machine appeared to be inoperable and to have been dropped. There was no evidence of a crime being committed.
An alarm call was received on Oak Grove Road, Cabool. Prior to the deputy’s arrival, the property owner had been contacted and determined it to be a faulty alarm.
A prisoner was transported to a correctional facility in Fulton.
The wellbeing of a person on Route 17, Houston, was checked.
June 1
A resident on Boiling Springs Road, Success, reported pigs on her property. Before the deputy arrived, the pigs’ owner had come and picked up the pigs.
A lost person report was received on Highway 63, Houston. After a brief search, the individual was located by a neighbor and returned to his residence.
The wellbeing of a person on Clary Road, Mtn. Grove, was checked.
A man on Baxter Road, Licking, reported the theft of two chainsaws from his shop building. The items were valued at $2,050.00.
A Summersville woman reported the license plate off the front of her truck had been lost or was stolen.
A property dispute over an easement was reported on Highway 17, Bucyrus. A report was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for a review.
June 2
A Licking man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested at the prosecuting attorney’s office and taken to jail.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator on a call on Business 60, Mtn. Grove. No one was found at the residence.
A Hartville man reported that a windshield from a Polaris Ranger had gone missing while work was being performed at a Business Highway 60, Mtn. Grove, business. The windshield was valued at $400.00. The business said the windshield was not attached when the vehicle was dropped off for service. An investigation is ongoing.
A Success man reported his identity has been stolen and several credit card accounts opened in his name. Items were purchased from online stores and shipped to a Callaway County address. He was given an identity theft package to file with the state attorney general’s office. A report will be sent to Callaway County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.
A property owner on Orchard Road, Raymondville, reported renters had been evicted from the property but did not return the keys. She said she has found the house open several times. She said she would change the locks and install security equipment.
Possible animal neglect was reported on Lotz Drive, Licking. The owner of the three horses there said the animals had recently been wormed and were in the process of being transitioned to new pasture. The deputy reported the horses looked slightly underweight but were being maintained and had food.
A prisoner was transported from Summersville to Texas County Jail.
A Summersville man reported his minor daughter has been engaging in lewd electronic communications with an adult male. A copy of all information was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office for the possible filing of charges.
June 3
A business alarm call was answered on Hartville Road, Licking. The front door was unlocked and the business was unattended. The owner was contacted to come secure the building.
Deputies assisted Houston Police Department with a domestic disturbance on Oak Crest Road. A man was resisting arrest and tried to escape. He was taken to jail on a 24-hour hold.
June 5
A prisoner was transported to a medical facility in Kansas City.
A prisoner was transported from Jackson County Jail, Kansas City, to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from Stone County Sheriff’s Department to Texas County Jail.
A woman on Bluebird Road, Cabool, reported she had purchased a vehicle from a Houston man for $1,200.00. She said she was unable to register the vehicle as the title had a lien holder listed. The man said he would get the title corrected, but had not done so, she said.
Littering was reported on Gravel Point Road, Mtn. Grove. The caller said the incident was recorded on his security system camera.
A man on Somerset Lane, Houston, reported his neighbor had tried to break out his window the previous night. The neighbor was warned to stay off the property.
The wellbeing of a person on Finley Road, Cabool, was checked.
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Piney Drive, Houston. Upon arrival, the deputy was advised that the incident had occurred in Salem and he was no longer needed.
A business owner on Route B, Houston, reported an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot. It was registered to a Licking resident. She said she would give the owner until the following morning to retrieve it or she would have it towed.
A Cabool woman reported she had loaned a log splitter to a Cabool man who was refusing to return it. The log splitter was located and returned.
June 6
A deputy traveling on Highway 60 near Dade Lane, Cabool, observed an accident where a vehicle struck a deer. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was non-drivable.
A Colorado woman reported a man was trespassing on her property on Hartzog Drive, Roby. The man was advised he was not to go on the property.
A residential alarm call was answered on Highway E, Houston. It was determined to be a false alarm.
A vehicle was reported in the river on Roubidoux Road, Huggins. When the deputy arrived, the reported vehicle was gone, but tire tracks were observed crossing the creek and extending along the creek bed.
John H. Grandstaff, 60, Bucyrus, was cited for harassment, second degree, after allegedly making multiple calls to a property owner complaining about loud music coming from a neighbor’s home.
June 7
A residential alarm call was answered on Webb Drive, Willow Springs. The residence was found to be secure.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Kelly Road, Raymondville. A male subject there was brought to jail on an outstanding warrant.
A deputy was dispatched to Bryan Street, Houston, where a woman said she had received a parking violation citation from Rolla. She noticed that the license plates were missing from her vehicle that was parked at a Paddy Creek Road repair shop. The plates were entered in the system as stolen.
The caretaker of property on Route PP, Cabool, reported it had had been broken into two times in less than 24 hours. Doors and locks had been broken open, but nothing was reported missing.
June 8
A prisoner was transported from Mtn. Grove Police Department to Texas County Jail.
Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Vandalia and two prisoners were taken to a correctional facility in Fulton.
On a court order, deputies went to a Route B, Houston, address to retrieve a 1996 Jeep Cherokee from a Houston woman. She was not there, but was located at a South Sam Houston Boulevard business. She drove the vehicle to the sheriff’s office and surrendered it.
A report was received that a vehicle was parked on private property partially blocking the roadway at the intersection of Hogan Road and Cleveland Road, Houston. Neither vehicle found there was blocking traffic.
Texas County Sheriff’s Report June 8, 2017
April 21
The wellbeing of a person on Slab Springs Road, Licking, was checked,
A prowler call was received on Cloverdale Road, Cabool. The house was checked and no prowler was located.
April 22
A prisoner was transported from Pulaski County Jail, Waynesville, to Texas County Jail.
Three stranded kayakers were rescued upstream from the Mineral Springs Access. All were in good health and not in need of medical attention.
A horse was reported on the golf course at Wedgewood Country Club on Wedgewood Drive, Mtn. Grove. A woman offered to place the horse in a pen at her son’s property until the owner could be found.
April 23
A woman on Rusty Road, Houston, reported vehicle vandalism, saying the air had been let out of her tires. It was determined to be a civil matter.
A report was received of several people walking down the road on Bean Creek Road, Licking, and fighting. No one was located. A neighbor reported seeing a truck driving at a high rate of speed down the road.
A wellbeing check was conducted on Mooney Hollow Drive, Licking. It turned out there was a dispute about keys to a vehicle. Neither party wished to fill out a statement. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
April 24
A suspicious person was reported walking on Solo Road, Houston. The man stated he had had a flat tire and was trying to find someone with an air tank to assist him.
A Licking man reported the theft of a 2004 Harley Davidson Dyna Wideglide. The matter is under investigation.
A civil exchange of property occurred at the sheriff’s office when a Houston woman brought in a handgun to be returned to a Houston man.
A man on Route AD, Cabool, reported a neighbor had cut down a tree and it had fallen on his property. The neighbor offered to remove the tree. The property owner decided to have the neighbor leave the tree and the property owner would remove it himself.
A residential alarm was answered on Cessna Road, Cabool. The residence was found to be secure.
Maries County requested assistance in apprehending a man wanted on a probation violation. The man was located on Big Creek Road, Yukon, and taken into custody.
An assault was reported on Route AD, Cabool. A woman said her boyfriend had choked her to the point she could not breathe. The man fled on foot and was later picked up by Cabool Police Department and brought to Texas County Jail. He was placed on a 24-hour investigative hold.
April 25
A wellbeing check was requested on Oakdale Road, Houston. The person was reached by phone by a dispatcher and stated a deputy was not needed.
A wellbeing check was requested for a man on Highway 137, Yukon. He was located by Houston City Police in Houston.
A child was reported missing on Route 137, Raymondville. While the deputy was en route, word was received that a substitute teacher had picked up the child and taken the child to school. The child’s mother was en route to meet with school officials.
A man on Forrest Drive, Houston, reported $83.00 had been stolen from his residence.
A prisoner was transported from the correctional facility at Licking to Texas County Jail.
A man on Route 17, Summersville, reported his neighbor had removed survey stakes from a recent survey. The deputy attempted to contact the neighbor and left a card for him to call the sheriff’s office.
A report was received of possible animal abuse on Greenwood Road, Mtn. Grove. The animals were not located at the property.
A prisoner was transported from Butler County Jail, Poplar Bluff, to Texas County Jail.
The wellbeing of a person on Bean Creek Drive, Licking, was checked.
A woman on Varvel Road, Willow Springs, reported her ex-boyfriend had violated a full order of protection, coming to her home, refusing to leave, and damaging several things. He fled before the deputy arrived. Information was being sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking charges against the man.
A woman on Highway 137, Willow Springs, reported her neighbor had threatened her and shot a gun after the neighbor’s dog had been run off her property. A probable cause statement was being forwarded to the prosecuting attorney’s office, seeking charges.
April 26
During an investigation in Mtn. Grove, contact was made with a Mtn. Grove man who was wanted on a Wright County warrant. The man was taken into custody and taken to Mtn. Grove Police Department.
A medical office requested a wellbeing check on a patient who had missed an appointment. The person was not at the address provided, but was located in Cabool. The person said the appointment had been cancelled and she was fine.
A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.
April 27
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Morgan Road, Elk Creek.
Three prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Fulton to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from a correctional facility in Bowling Green to Texas County Jail.
A fax was received from the Missouri School Violence Hotline in reference to four juveniles being bullied at Raymondville School. Information was forwarded to the juvenile office.
A prisoner was transported from Adair County Jail, Kirksville, to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from Maries County Jail, Vienna, to Texas County Jail.
April 28
A Houston man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested following a traffic stop on Oak Hill Road, Houston.
April 29
A woman was reported missing after her vehicle was found floating under a bridge on Sand Shoals Road, Houston. The woman was located May 22 and said she no longer owned the vehicle and had sold it for scrap.
May 2
The wellbeing of a person on Grandview Road, Tyrone, was checked.
The wellbeing of a person on Dalton Drive, Licking, was checked.
Mtn. Grove Police Department faxed a report from a Texas County woman who said another woman keeps breaking into her residence on Stone Ridge Drive. Attempts to contact the woman making the complaint were not successful.
A Houston woman was arrested on an active warrant on Highway 63, Houston.
May 3
A prisoner was transported from Cabool Police Department to Texas County Jail.
A woman on Big Creek Road, Summersville, reported hearing gunshots. The deputy was unable to find any bullet holes or locate anyone at the address reported.
May 4
A business alarm call was checked out on Highway 32, Plato. The building was found to be secure.
A woman on Highway 17, Success, reported her neighbor’s dog was acting aggressively toward her. The deputy found the dog tied in its front yard; the owner was not at home.
A trespasser was reported on Atchison Lane, Plato. The man was contacted and told he was not wanted on the property.
A domestic dispute was reported on Route AW, Plato. A mother said her daughter had pushed her against the wall. The mother was advised she could speak with a juvenile officer.
May 5
Responding to a peace disturbance call on Highway 17, Houston, a deputy found a Success woman who was wanted on a Phelps County warrant. She was taken into custody and taken to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from Crawford County Jail, Steelville, to Texas County Jail.
A prisoner was transported from a Jefferson City correctional facility to Texas County Jail.
A deputy assisted a Division of Family Services investigator in an investigation on Clear Springs Road, Willow Springs.
A Licking woman reported her husband had taken some of her medication then left in her vehicle. She said he should not be driving after taking the medication. The deputy was unable to contact the man.
A Summersville man reported his fence had been cut on Highway W.
A Summersville man was arrested on Route B, Houston, on an outstanding warrant.
May 6
A domestic disturbance was reported on Mooney Hollow Drive, Licking. A man was taken into custody and taken to jail on a 24-hour hold. A bag containing substances that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine was found. A probable cause statement was sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office seeking drug charges against the man.
May 7
A domestic disturbance was reported at Highway MM and Austin Lake Road. A man was taken into custody for third degree domestic assault, first offense. A woman was taken into custody on methamphetamine paraphernalia charges.
May 8
A man on Mineral Drive, Houston, reported he believed his neighbors were shooting in an unsafe direction. An attempt was made to contact the neighbors. The man was advised to call the sheriff’s office if the shooting resumed.
May 9
The wellbeing of a person on Highway 38, Bendavis, was checked.
A prowler call was checked out on Arthur Creek Drive, Houston. No one was found.
May 10
A Raymondville man reported the right side window of his van had been broken out while the vehicle was parked on Route 137, Raymondville.
An Edgar Springs man reported his mother’s computer had been hacked into at her residence on Turley Road, Plato. He was given an identity theft packet to fill out and send to the attorney general’s office.
May 11
The theft of $700.00 in hundred-dollar bills was reported on Five Oaks Road, Mtn. Grove. A suspect has been identified and an investigation is underway.
May 13
A report was received about a naked man near Route M and Business 60, Cabool. A Cabool man there was found to have an active Texas County warrant and was taken into custody.
A walk-in complaint was received from a Plato man who said an advertising jingle he owned was being used without his permission.
May 14
A deputy was dispatched to Mtn. Grove Police Department where a woman had reported a domestic incident that occurred on Business 60. She did not wish to pursue charges. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
A cow was reported in the road at Business 60 and Route M, Cabool. No cow was located.
May 15
The theft of an 18-foot tilt deck trailer was reported on Berry Road, Cabool. It was valued at $3,000.00.
The wellbeing of a person on Forrest Drive, Houston, was checked.
May 16
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Shafer Road, Licking.
May 17
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Kitchem Drive, Licking. A Licking man at the scene was found to have an active Texas County warrant and was taken into custody.
A vehicle parked off Bradford Road, Willow Springs, was broken into. A window was broken and two cell phones, floor mats and a case of soda were taken. The damage and thefts totaled $1,105.00.
A burglary was reported on Highway 63, Cabool. A list of items taken is to be provided to the sheriff’s office.
A man reported his brother had been allowed to use the family’s go-cart and had not returned it. It was found later after it had apparently broken down. The owner was advised that as he gave permission for his brother to use it, no crime was committed.
A deputy was dispatched to assist an ambulance crew on a call on Route B, Raymondville.
May 18
A Licking man reported three chainsaws and an air compressor had been stolen from his vehicle while it was parked on Lotz Drive, Licking. The equipment was valued at $855.00.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Brown Hill Road, Houston. The 12-hour rule was placed into effect.
May 19
The wellbeing of a person on Cantrell Drive, Licking, was checked.
A residential alarm call was checked out on Oak Grove Road, Cabool. The residence and outbuildings were found to be secure.
David N. Alkire, 44, Houston, was cited for domestic assault, fourth degree, following a call on Grandview Road, Houston.
Five prisoners were transported to a correctional facility in Fulton from Texas County Jail. One was returned to Texas County Jail.
Property damage was reported at an unoccupied house on Highway 38, Bucyrus. Damage to the window broken was estimated at $225.00.
At the request of the Florida Division of Family Services, a wellbeing check was conducted on Stave Mill Road, Cabool.
Deputies responded to an agency request for assistance on a possible overdose on McColgin Road, Raymondville. A man was transported to the hospital and subsequently arrested for possession of heroin and marijuana. He was placed on a 24-hour hold at the jail and later served with a warrant for possession.
A woman on Highway AP, Plato, reported being attacked by a pack of dogs while riding her horse. One dog was put down to stop the attack. An attempt was made to locate the owner(s) of the other dogs.
A man reported a camper trailer had been abandoned on his property on Highway AF, Licking. He was advised that the vehicle could be towed at the owner’s expense.
An attempt was made to check the wellbeing of a person on Highway K, Summersville.
May 20
A prisoner was transported from Barry County Jail, Cassville, to Texas County Jail.
The wellbeing of a person on Highway Z, Houston, was checked.
A man on Highway AW, Plato, reported his neighbor’s dogs were running loose.
The violation of an ex-parte order was reported on Smith Road, Hartshorn. The alleged violator was gone when deputies arrived.
May 21
A woman on Weber in Plato reported a neighbor’s dog keeps coming to her house. The deputy was not able to locate the dog or its owner.
A property owner reported rental property had been left open by tenants on Big Creek Road, Yukon. The deputy found the house to be secure.
A Licking woman reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend four days earlier. She did not wish to pursue charges, but indicated she would be seeking a restraining order.
The wellbeing of a person on Route E, Houston, was checked.
A possible assault was reported on Highway H, Tyrone. A man there was trespassed from the property. None of the parties wished to pursue charges. The man returned and blocked traffic by lying in the road. He was taken into custody on a 24-hour hold and peace disturbance charges. While en route to the sheriff’s office, the man unbuckled his seat belt and attempted to jump out of the vehicle. He was re-secured and taken to jail, where he was placed on suicide watch.
A property owner on Route BB, Licking, requested that a man be trespassed from the property.
May 22
The wellbeing of a man walking on Fisher Drive, Houston, was checked.
Ten mailboxes were damaged on Highway 17, Summersville.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Highway 32, Plato. It was also reported that marijuana was being grown at the residence. A Plato man there was found to have outstanding warrants from Pulaski and Laclede counties and was arrested. A woman there also had an outstanding Pulaski County warrant and was arrested. Due to health problems, she would have had to be transported by ambulance to Pulaski County, and that county withdrew its warrant.
A strange odor was reported at the intersection of Tower Road and Lookout Road, Licking. No odor was detected.
A woman on Emery Road, Bucyrus, reported trespassing. The trespasser was not there when the deputy arrived.
May 24
A deputy assisted Houston Police Department on a report of under-age drinking on Charles Street, Houston.
Howell County requested assistance on Route Y, Mtn. View, as a vehicle pursuit was in progress. The pursuit went in and out of Texas County on Route Y before the vehicle was stopped in Howell County.
A deputy assisted Houston Police Department with the Special Olympics Torch Run that was going through the city.
June 2
A man on Airport Road, Cabool, reported persons were trespassing on his property. The persons and their vehicles were gone when the deputy arrived.
Possible animal neglect was reported on Bailey Road, Licking. Horses at that location were found to be cared for.
A prisoner was transported from Summersville to Texas County Sheriff’s Office.
June 3
A woman from Illinois contacted the sheriff’s office to report her brother had been calling and threatening her. The brother, who resides in Elk Creek, stated his sister had been threatening him by phone. Both said they would come to the office to give statements.
Damage to a mailbox on Valley View, Mtn. Grove, was reported.
June 4
A deputy was dispatched to assist Licking Police Department and emergency medical personnel on a call of a person having breathing problems on Highway 32, Licking.
A prisoner was transported from Shannon County Jail, Eminence, to Texas County Jail.
June 5
Jamie E. Lane, 36, Licking, was issued a warning for speed and issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Highway 17, Bucyrus.
A prisoner was transported from Stone County Sheriff’s Department to Texas County Jail.