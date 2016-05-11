Cowbanger Heads to Vegas

Submitted by Marilyn Knutson

Championship ProRodeo has been producing the Licking Rodeo sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) for the past few years. A young but growing company recently participated in the 39th Great Lakes ProRodeo Circuit Finals. Held in Louisville, Kentucky during the North American International Livestock Exposition, the largest all breed show in the country, they were able to showcase 16 of their animals in the Championship Competition.

To produce rodeos, they have over 65 bucking horses and 70 bulls to choose from to transport to the rodeos.

As a growing company they are looking to the future as they are breeding and raising horses and bulls to add to the competition stock. Currently, they have 300 cows, 120 yearling bulls, 27 weanlings and 15 three-year-old horses. In 2017 the ranch welcomed 12 new foals from this breeding program.

As the young bull herd ages to 2, 3, and 4 years old they are taken to approximately 15 competitions in many locations across the country.

Besides our rodeo, the crew hauls to 6 other PRCA rodeos. In 2018 they will be adding another Extreme Bull riding over the Fourth of July.

At the Great Lakes ProRodeo Circuit Finals it was the Cowboys vs the Animals, and the animals were certainly ahead showing the talent they were bred for. A few cowboys used their match to put a little cash in the bank. Tanner Aus from Granite Falls, MN tied for 3rd place on the second night riding Jelly Roll, helping to propel him to finish 1st overall for the rodeo in the Bareback Bronc event. (Jelly Roll also helped cowboys out in Ashland, MO for a 1st and 2nd in Granite Fall, MN.) The final night, Jimy Marten of Donahue, IA made it to the 8 second buzzer on Chrome Hatchet to win the performance, the rodeo and the Year End Title Of 2017 Bull Riding Champion.

With the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) in Las Vegas this December, 2 Championship ProRodeo Bulls have been chosen to make the trip – B-9 Juicy Fruit and 1137 Cowbanger (pictured above) will make his 2nd WNFR appearance.

In a recent interview with Brett Barrett, co-owner of Championship ProRodeo, he said he appreciated the experience all the committees bring to the table. With all the volunteers that are ready to help, it makes everything go smoothly. Rain, shine or whatever Mother Nature throws at us, we Rodeo!

Photo caption: A favorite at the Licking Rodeo, Cowbanger will head to Las Vegas in December to challenge the cowboys at the 2017 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.