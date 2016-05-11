CROSS COUNTRY PREVIEW: Licking cross country outlook is strong

Submitted by Heather Hawn

The Licking High School cross country team is looking strong heading into the 2018 season. Returning seniors Keegan Black, who placed first at districts last year, Kasen Monds, and Tyler Chambers will offer outstanding leadership, along with the seniors for the girls’ team Sara Taber and Tiana Lewis. We also have a strong underclass returning for the season, and they include juniors Connor Degon and Karly Elledge; and sophomores Chance Campbell, Jacob Huff, Markus Record, Kyra Taylor, and Jordan Krewson. We are also excited about our new freshman who will offer a good base for our team in the future members include JB Huff, Randall Hock, Cade Richards, Cliff Hawn, Connor McCleod, and Clayton Lewis.

The goals for our team this year is to win the Frisco League Cross Country Meet and to place in the top two at districts to qualify all member of the team out for the state cross country meet. With the returning members of our team, I feel that we have an opportunity to qualify many members on to the State Cross Country meet at Jefferson City in November.