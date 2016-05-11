Culver-Stockton College welcomes Victoria Bonnell to the Class of 2022

Congratulations to Victoria Bonnell on acceptance into Culver-Stockton College’s fall 2018 incoming class. Bonnell, a senior at Licking High School and from Licking, Mo. was also awarded the Hilltop academic scholarship.

