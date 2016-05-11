The Licking News

On June 25, Paul Curtman, and his wife Ruth, hosted a meet-and-greet along with a Q&A at Ruth’s parent’s house on Hwy. BB in Licking. Curtman is running for state auditor in the upcoming August 7 election as a republican. He and his wife live in Franklin County with their son Oliver and daughter Piper. Ruth Curtman is the daughter of Ervin and Elizabeth Bontrager, and is a graduate of Licking High School.

Curtman was first elected to the Missouri General Assembly in 2010 and was re-elected in 2012. He represents part of Franklin County (District 109) in the Missouri House of Representatives.

From 1999 to 2003, Curtman served in active duty in the United States Marine Corpes, having the rank of Sergeant. After active duty, he served as a Marine Reservist until 2009.

Curtman was born in Flint, Michigan and now currently resides in Pacific.

One of his debates includes Clean Missouri that will be on the ballot.

Curtman said, “It will put the power of redistricting into the hands of the State Auditor. The Auditor will create a list of requirements necessary to fill the new role of state demographer and then the state auditor will put names on a list of people that meet those requirements. The leadership in the General Assembly will have veto power over some of those names but if no consensus is reached, the state auditor will get to choose the demographer from that list.

“Either way, the state auditor gets to pick who is going to run the redistricting. Clean Missouri concentrates the power to redistrict from a commission into basically a single person, the state auditor.

“What will this do? Rather than campaign for district seats that a bi-partisan commission drew up, it will be much more efficient for people like Soros or other special interest to spend $MILLIONS of dollars on electing the next State Auditor, a partisan position, and then let the new auditor essentially control the redistricting effort that will likely favor their political party.

“It is nothing but a pure scam.”

According to Curtman’s website (www.paulcurtman.com), he has a proven record of defending our constitution and our freedoms, including:

2012 Defender of Liberty Award, American Conservative Union

2013 Top 10 under 40 Conservative Leaders, CPAC

2014 Champion of Freedom Award, Missouri Alliance for Freedom

2015 Co-Founder and Chairman of the House Conservative Caucus

2017 Champion of Economic Freedom, United for Missouri

2017 100% rating from Americans for Prosperity

For more information, you can go to Paul Curtman’s website at www.paulcurtman.com, write to P.O. Box 355, Pacific, MO, 63069, or find him on Facebook.