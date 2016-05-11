Dominique Hood and Bobby Cross arraigned for Summersville arson

By Shari Harris

Co-Publisher

Dominique Hood, 24, of Summersville, and Bobby Cross, 42, of Cabool, were arraigned on Sept. 25. Hood was charged with felony arson first degree. Cross was charged with felony conspiracy to commit arson first degree and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set for $250,000 for each of the defendants.

Per a press release from the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at 5230 State Highway 17, Summersville. When deputies arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. During the investigation, the deputies were able to locate a surveillance video from a neighbor that showed a white, extended-cab Chevrolet truck at the residence. Deputies observed two subjects exit the truck and enter the residence. Deputies then observed the subjects leave the residence, and a short time later smoke was emitting from the residence. After speaking with fire department personnel, the deputies had information on who owned the white Chevrolet truck. Deputies then located two suspects, Bobby Cross, age 42, of Cabool, and Dominique Hood, age 24, of Summersville. Hood and Cross were interviewed and both gave statements admitting to setting the home on fire.