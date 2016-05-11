Dysautonomia in Dogs

Editor’s Note: Last week, Bob and Suzanne Oaks of Boone Creek Road in Licking stopped by our office. They lost their beloved dog Nikki to dysautonomia on May 23rd, and requested we run information on the disease for our readers. The Oaks left this message: Nikki was everything she could be: companion, friend to every other dog, strong, happy, sensitive, guard dog, silly, swimmer, retriever, gentle, kind, bright, energetic, playful and loving. We miss her terribly, and feel obligated to share our knowledge about this devastating disease. We hope the future holds a vaccine or cure.

We asked our favorite Veterinarian Gabby Moore to discuss the rare disease in her column.

Dysautonomia ( Dis – auto – no – mia)

In the body of humans

and animals there are basically two kinds of nerve function. The first is somatic or muscular which is under mostly voluntary control like muscle movement. You can decide to get up and move across the room or not. The other nerve function is involuntary and functions whether you are awake or asleep. This involuntary system is called the autonomic (think automatic) nervous system and controls things like heart rate and rhythm, glandular secretions and digestive processes. You can live without much of your voluntary nervous system (although you might need some help to breathe) but you cannot sustain life without the autonomic system.

Dysautonomia is a condition that is caused by widespread malfunction of the autonomic nerves. It was first reported in 1982 in the UK in horses and rabbits and was called grass sickness since it occurred in animals on grass pasture or eating fresh grass. In the US it is rare and so far has only been diagnosed in Missouri and Kansas. So far in these states, dogs have been the most common victims, although cats may also be affected in addition to horses and rabbits. The exact cause is unknown and there may be several cases in an area in a short period of time. However, often only one animal in a group is affected so that makes an infectious cause (passed from animal to animal) less likely. Because it is rarely seen, it may be confused with other diseases like canine distemper.

Symptoms are rather dramatic and can appear suddenly. Because the autonomic nervous system controls widespread bodily functions, a diversity of symptoms may occur. The nose and mucous membranes like the inside of the mouth will be dry. There is also dilation of the pupils and a lack of tears, leading to a dry eye. Because there is a lack of normal moisture, the nose will be crusty and dry. The affected dog is unable to swallow normally and so may inhale food and liquids leading to aspiration pneumonia. The animal will also be unable to normally empty the bladder so the bladder is full but easily emptied if squeezed through the abdomen. The affected dog will be generally weak and reluctant or unable to stand and move around. Unless there is an infection like pneumonia, the body temperature is normal and there is no fever.

Unfortunately, there is no treatment and if the dog recovers, he may have residual health issues. Usually the patient dies or is euthanized for humane reasons. Intravenous fluids, supportive nutrition and help in urinating and emptying the bowel are needed. If treatment is successful, the dog must receive intensive veterinary care promptly.