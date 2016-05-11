Edgar Springs is celebrating Prairie Days

Edgar Springs is bringing back old times bigger and better during Prairie Days. The old time celebration is to be held August 24-26.

August 24 the Little Mr. and Miss Pageant will be held at 5 p.m. at the Cook Shack on the Rodeo Grounds. The pageant will be followed by a performance of the Stars and Steeds Drill team. Cowboy Mounted Shooting will begin at 7 p.m. with an admission cost of $1. Also Friday evening karaoke will take place at the park beginning at 8 p.m.

Saturday the 25th, the Prairie Days parade will begin at 11 a.m. The theme is Bringing Old Times Back. The day continues with kid games, pony rides and at 12:30 p.m. tractor games will be at the park. Also taking place at the park at 1:30 p.m. is Chicken Chat, this is a new event this year. Hillbilly Dingo, a Bingo-like game starts at 2:30 p.m. The Newlywed Games begin at 5 p.m. in the street. Evening entertainment will feature Alderwood at the street dance. Admission for the dance and entertainment will be 5 and under free; 6-12 $5; 13 and over $8.

The celebration continues on Sunday the 26th at 11 a.m. with the Brush Arbor church service at the Lions Club pavilion. Following the service at noon will be an $8 per plate barbeque also at Lions Club. The event will continue into the afternoon with open mic karaoke, pickers jam and a cornhole tournament.

Many more vendors and new activities will be added upcoming to the event.

T-Shirts in yellow or tan with a front 2018 Prairie Days design are available with an order deadline of August 12. They are available for $13 each with an additional $2 charge for XXL or larger. Contact Teresa Edgar at 573-368-9238 with questions or to place an order.

Information may be obtained: Little Mr. and Miss Pageant contact Winter Rayburn at 573-465-1708; Parade contact Ernie Coverdell at 573-528-1337; Tractor Games contact Brian Lucas at 573-308-4420; Newlywed Games contact Maryann Brinkley at 314-605-6875 to sign up. More information can be obtained by checking Facebook: Edgar Springs Prairie Days; Instagram: Edgarprairiedays #edgarprairiedays2018 or contact Jamie at 573-201-6290.

