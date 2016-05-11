Edgar Springs Spooktacular Block Party

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

The Edgar Springs For The Kids Auxiliary held a Spooktacular Block Party on Sat. at the Edgar Springs city park. Games and activities included a haunted trail, family tug-of-war, arm wrestling, a pumpkin-painting contest, an old-fashioned cake walk, costume karaoke, a costume contest including kids, and adults, trunk or treat with a contest for best vehicle, and more. Chili, hot chocolate and other items were for sale to keep the revelers warm.

Winning the $100 first prize in the karaoke contest was Sam Huffman, with Dan Sanford second ($50) and Jane McKnight third ($25.) Jacey Wallace won the 2 to 9-year-old category with her ghost costume, and Jordon Likes won the 10 to 15-year-old category as a pyramid head. Jordon Likes and Athena Keys won the pumpkin painting competition. Jeri Lynn Pinfield and Dale Hines had the scariest trunk-or-treat, and Amanda Moreland Busque and Tina Wilson had the most original. Funds were raised during this event to go toward Christmas for the community youth.