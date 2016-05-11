Eolia woman pens inspiring book

By Nila McGinnis

The Lincoln County Journal

Pamela Martin is not your typical grandmother. A personal trainer and health & wellness coach who is passionate about helping people see their true potential, Pam glows with the kind of subtle confidence most people only dream about. Pam has the warm smile and wise countenance of someone who has been through a lot and come out on the other side, and that’s exactly what she plans to talk about in her upcoming book, “The Girl in the Mirror.”

After embarking on her own health and wellness journey well into her 40s, and then losing her 28 year-old son a year and a half ago, Pam has had many experiences on which to draw from.

“This book means so much to me. This is my first book, and it’s very personal. It’s a little scary sending this story out into the world, but I wanted to share my experiences with people who are where I used to be in life. I’ve struggled with self-confidence issues in my past, as I think most women have, and I wanted to inspire others to do the things they’ve always wanted to do,” Pam commented to the Journal.

“The Girl in the Mirror” touches on issues from body image to grief, and invited readers to break out of any negative mindset that may be holding them back. Martin goes through her own experiences as a young girl to her wellness journey to the loss of her son.

“I wrote the book in about six months, and the story seemed to just pour out from my heart when I sat down to write,” Martin remarked.

The book is set to be released on July 11 via Amazon, and Martin plans to host and attend several authors events in the following months to promote her book and reach readers across the area. Her first book signing event will take place on July 21 from 10am-2pm at Cornerstone Coffee in Troy.

Editor’s Note: Pamela Martin is the granddaughter of the late Barbee and Iva Dixon and granddaughter of late Ola and Doyle Hood of Licking. Her uncle Ron Hood and Aunt Alma Booker and Aunt Barbara Fudge are current Licking residents. We look forward to a book signing right here in Licking!