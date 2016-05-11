EPA issues Notice of Violation to Fiat-Chrysler on heels of Fiat Announcement of $1 billion investment in US plants

By Melissa Gilmour

The EPA has issued a Notice of Violation to the automaker Fiat Chrysler over software installed on their Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Rams with diesel engines. The EPA claims that the company failed to disclose “engine management software in light-duty model year 2014, 2015 and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with 3.0 liter diesel engines sold in the United States.”

The EPA claims that the manufacture “Fail[ed] to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine” The EPA’s issuance is of the violation on Thursday, January 12 comes 4 days after the company announced that they intended to invest $1 billion manufacturing plants in Ohio and Michigan. The news of the investigation led a sharp decline of FCA stock which traded as low as 9.12.

Fiat Chrysler issued a statement saying it was “disappointed” in the EPA’s actions, stating that its vehicles meet all of the EPA’s requirements. “[We have] spent months providing voluminous information in response to requests from EPA and other governmental authorities and has sought to explain its emissions control technology to EPA representatives,” the company said in a statement. FCA added that their engines are “equipped with state-of-the-art emission control systems hardware.” The EPA is still conducting addition testing, through investigations and are engaged in conversations with the auto maker. The EPA can ultimately fine the automaker $37,500 per vehicle which could cost the company $3.75 billion in civil penalties.

The noticed was issued four days after the automaker announced it would invest $1 billion in US factories in Michigan and Ohio. The move is the second step in a plan the company announced last year and could mean the creation of 2000 jobs in the US. “Consistent and combined with previously announced investments, FCA US is further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its U.S. manufacturing base, and aligning U.S. capacity to extend the Jeep product lineup,” FCA said. They plan to modernize and retool the Warren, Michigan Truck Assembly Plant that would begin assembling the new Jeep Wagoneers, while the Jeep Pickups would be manufactured in the Toledo facility.

It is unclear at this time what effect that violation may have on the future of the FCA’s long-term plan, but the company remains optimistic. “We have done in our view nothing that is illegal,” Sergio Marchionne, the company’s CEO said Thursday on a conference call. “We will defend our behavior in the right environment.” Marchionne expressed confidence that the EPA would not find any evidence of illegal devices or software in their Jeeps and Rams. He said that the company didn’t disclose software because it is the standard among automakers and there was no previous requirement to do so. Marchionne added that the rules have changed since the Volkswagen case, and the FCA had no intent to skirt the EPA’s testing. The EPA stated that the vehicles are in violation of the Clean Air Act, but owners of the effective vehicles are advised that the vehicles are still safe and legal to own and operate.