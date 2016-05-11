Extreme Cowboy Challenge at Edgar Springs

Wrapping up Edgar Springs Prairie Days this weekend was the award ceremony for the 2017 Buckle Series at the Edgar Springs Saddle Club.

The Saddle Club hosted 3 separate events on 7/29, 8/12, and 8/26 featuring the Cowboy Challenge – a series of obstacles designed to see how well horse and rider work together. Over the course of the series, times were tallied with prizes awarded to the top contenders on Saturday, September 9 on the saddle club grounds.

Challenging is the perfect word to describe the course – riders guided their horse through a series of obstacles that might be encountered in real life, requiring a good deal of trust between the horse and rider partnership. Beginning with taking a letter out of a mailbox, traveling through a mass of foam floaties, entering a blue tarp enclosure, crossing a narrow wooden bridge, opening and closing a large metal gate, backing through a chute, navigating poles and barrels, standing on a wood platform, pushing a swinging gate, dragging a sled, and carrying the American flag, the course ended with returning the letter back to the mailbox and raising the flag.

Even for those with difficulty navigating the course, it was a learning experience, making for a safer horse. After the official event, contestants were invited to return to the arena and work with their animals on problematic obstacles, with other riders offering help and guidance.

Check out Edgar Springs Saddle Club on Facebook for information on club activities and upcoming events.