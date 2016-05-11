By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

The city of Licking and local area churches have joined together to present the fifth annual Light the Night Festival, Wed., Oct. 31. South Main St. will be closed from the four-way stop to Old Salem Road from 5 to 8 p.m. for the event. Churches will be located up and down South Main St. with different treats. The Licking Assembly of God will be serving free hot dogs, chips, and drinks at the Fox Funeral Home pavilion. The fun includes a bounce house, trunk or treat, games for all ages, and prizes, in addition to door-to-door trick-or-treating.

At six p.m., there will be a costume contest in front of City Hall, with prizes awarded. Categories will include toddler (one to three-years-old), five to eight, nine to twelve, twelve and up, and family/group. There will also be jars of candy to guess the amount inside.

Some downtown businesses participating will include Sullins Pawn, Lotus Touch Massage, The Licking News and My Little Cupcake, which will be transforming into a gingerbread house for a Hansel and Gretel theme. The best part, it’s all FREE!