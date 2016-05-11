Fire devastates local pine shavings manufacturer

By Melissa Gilmour

Staff Writer

melissa@thelickingnews.com

At approximately 7:30 pm on July 13, fire and rescue workers were dispatched to the Ozark Shavings manufacturing plant on Staples Lane west of Licking. The blaze caused substantial damage to the structure, but some of the heavy machinery was salvaged as fire fighters from six departments worked to extinguish the fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, but workers on scene stated that everyone was on break when the fire began. Early reports suggest that the building’s sprinkler system was deployed, but the fire reached an uncontrollable state when rescue workers were dispatched.

Fire fighters from Licking, Houston city, Houston rural, Raymondville, Edgar Springs and Rolla Rural were on scene along with the Licking Police Department and Texas County Sheriff’s Department. Fire fighters continued to battle the fire until they left the scene at approximately 2 am, only to return at 3:45 am due to rekindle.

The fire is a devastating set back to the animal bedding manufacturer. Their line of bedding is produced in the facility and shipped to farm and home distributors. The company is an important part of the community as one of the largest employers in Licking. The company recently donated its shavings to Licking PRCA rodeo for the contestants to use for their animals at the event. Early estimates are that 30 employees may have temporarily lost their employment.

The company is a sister company to Current River Pole, also located in Licking.