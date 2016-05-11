First annual October Fest

Photo by Shari Harris -- From left: Rondelle Karnes, Rhonda Clift, Cheryl Newman, Becky Wilson, and Teresa Edgar celebrated the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus during a fundraising event in Edgar Springs.

October 24, 2018

By Shari Harris,

Co-Publisher

The Edgar Springs Community Building Committee held their first annual October Fest Saturday evening. The event included a mini craft fair, games, food, and more.

Children bobbed for apples and played other games while the adults enjoyed hot dogs, chili and cider. A haunted hayride proceeded through town, convincing more than one youngster that the town is full of ghosts. The evening ended with popcorn and a movie (Hocus Pocus) shown by projector on the inside wall of the building, with kids bringing blankets and pillows to pad the floor. Special guests to the event included the Sanderson sisters, Billy and Binx.

This event was one of an ongoing number of fundraisers to raise money to restore the pavilion and the former Lions Club building.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "First annual October Fest"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

WP Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com