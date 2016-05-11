By Shari Harris,

The Edgar Springs Community Building Committee held their first annual October Fest Saturday evening. The event included a mini craft fair, games, food, and more.

Children bobbed for apples and played other games while the adults enjoyed hot dogs, chili and cider. A haunted hayride proceeded through town, convincing more than one youngster that the town is full of ghosts. The evening ended with popcorn and a movie (Hocus Pocus) shown by projector on the inside wall of the building, with kids bringing blankets and pillows to pad the floor. Special guests to the event included the Sanderson sisters, Billy and Binx.

This event was one of an ongoing number of fundraisers to raise money to restore the pavilion and the former Lions Club building.