Food Festival held over weekend

By Katie Anderson

Managing Editor

There was a Food Festival that was held July 28 and 29 at the Lard Have Mercy parking lot, located at the corner of Highway 63 and Highway 32. At the event, there were different food trucks set up to sell goodies, along with a bounce house with a slide for kids to play on. Lard Have Mercy was there, along with Kelly’s Grab-N-Go, Uncle Charlie’s Deep Fryed Sweets, and Pork Rinds and Kettle Corn.

Kelly Farris had his Kelly’s Grab-N-Go at the Food Festival and had 25 different burgers that people could order, which included: The Cowboy, Mushroom Swiss, BBQ Burger, Worcester Burger, Sauer kraft Burger, Ranch Burger, The 5 Cheese Burger, Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, Pizza Burger, A-1 Burger, Heinz 57 Burger, Taco Burger, Onion Burger, Chilli Sauce Burger, Blue Cheese Burger, Fried Egg Cheeseburger, Grilled Ham and Cheeseburger, Chipotle Burger, Southwest Ranch Burger, Peppercorn Ranch Burger, Guacamole Ranch Burger, Chipotle Ranch Burger, Bologna and Cheese Burger, and Cordon Bleu Burger.

Lard Have Mercy included a new menu and everyone kept asking what the Heart Attack Burger was, which it was topped with bacon, pulled pork, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, and served on a bun. There were other burgers that included the Fire in the Hole, Aloha Burger, and Kick Butt Cowgirl. On Sundays, there is a special of a country-fried steak with gravy and red skinned mashed potatoes with your choice of a side, and Thursdays will include a taco salad.

Lard Have Mercy is closed on Tuesdays, but is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located on the west side of Highway 32 and 63. For more information, or to order, contact 573-889-8848. Kelly’s Grab-N-Go can be reached at 417-217-2826 and can find them on Facebook at facebook.com/kellys.hamburger.5.