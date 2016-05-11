Fourth Annual Gma Pam’s Walk for Life

By Scott Hamilton,

Co-Publisher

Gma Pam’s Walk for Life is an annual event held the first Saturday in October to raise funds for Gma Pam’s Rack Pack, a local non-profit organization designed to help local cancer victims. The organization has forms available at Right-A-Way Rental in Licking for those seeking assistance.

The event drew people from the surrounding area to participate and raised over $14,000. There were games for the children donated by Amberg Events. The Licking high school cheerleaders and the Licking chapter of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) provided a face-painting booth and sold cotton candy. All funds raised by the groups were donated to Gma Pam’s Rack Pack.

The day opened with the singing of the national anthem and an opening prayer, followed by the survivors’ walk. A golf cart was available for any survivors unable to complete the walk around the old city park. Among the riders was Ethel Heaven, who claims to be the oldest survivor of breast cancer in Texas County. She attended the event last year, and was expected back this year, so Gma Pam’s Rack Pack presented her with a trophy for being the oldest survivor participating in the walk.

Prior to the main event there was a balloon release to remember those who lost their fight with cancer, as well as a cancer memory wall. Approximately 100 balloons were released. There were vendor booths by local crafters and businesses open throughout the event. Some vendors donated their proceeds, but most paid a fee to set up.

There were several groups of walkers raising money for Gma Pam’s Rack Pack that walked the half mile trek around the old Licking city park. Among them were several church groups, school groups, and local businesses. The weather held off for everyone to have a great time.

The day finished with a live auction by Buckner and Gately Auction Service of Licking, who volunteer their services. All proceeds from the auction, as well as the events, go directly to Gma Pam’s Rack Pack, where they are distributed via the board to applicants for assistance. Anyone fighting cancer can apply for assistance and usually will receive between $300-$1000 to assist with expenses related to cancer treatment, such as meals, lodging, and travel expenses. They also give away services like lawn care and comfort items like blankets, pillows, stuffed animals, etc. If you are interested in donating or receiving assistance, you can contact Kassi Ramsey at Right Away Rent-To-Own in Licking.