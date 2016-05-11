Free community meal at United Methodist Church

By Shari Harris

The Licking United Methodist Church has resumed its monthly free community meal on the third Wednesday of each month. Pastor Gary Carter explained that the church hosts the meal during the school year, with a different menu each month. October’s meal will be “breakfast food.” He emphasized that everyone is welcome to enjoy the meal and community fellowship. October’s meal will be Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The church is at 208 S. Main St. in Licking.