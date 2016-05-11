Friend Fitness, LLC expands facility

Construction is currently underway at Friend Fitness and Performance, LLC, located on Deer Lick Street. The expansion will add 2200 square feet to the existing 1672 sq. foot structure.

The expansion was necessary as the gym is signing up more members weekly, and according to manager Megan Roark, “It can get crowded, the members need more room.”

The plan is to knock out the east side wall, spreading the gym equipment out, and putting the free weights in the new area. Being added are new cardio machines and new cable machines in the existing square footage.

Another planned addition is a turf area, designed for doing sprints, abdominal exercises, and plyometrics, also known as jump training.

With the expansion comes a second bathroom and shower facility.

Plans are for construction to be completed before Christmas of this year (think Christmas gift!).