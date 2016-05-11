From a pageant to barbecue, 33rd annual Edgar Prairie Days entertained all

By Scott Hamilton

Co-Publisher

The city of Edgar Springs held its annual Prairie Days celebration over the weekend. The celebration started in 1985 as a town get-together sponsored by the Edgar Springs Lions Club as an addition to their annual community church service and barbeque (already a longstanding tradition). Over the years, the event has grown to three days of activities.

The event kicked off Friday night with the annual Prairie Days Pageant, with about 75 people in attendance. After a short interview and an occasional talent demonstration, the winners were chosen. Crowned this year were: Little Miss Edgar Prairie Tearaney Lucas, Little Mr. Edgar Prairie Aticus Ellis, Princess Macie Gooch, Prince Conner Simpson, Queen Emma Sauceda, and King Nick Boettcher. Little Mr. and Miss Edgar Prairie, along with the Prince and Princess, were awarded bicycles, and the King and Queen received $100 each for their efforts. Many stayed after the pageant for the Edgar Springs Saddle club mounted shooting demonstration and riding show. The celebration moved over to the city park after that for karaoke, where many locals sang the night away.

Saturday morning brought crowds from the surrounding area for the parade and street fair. People attended from in and around Edgar Springs, from Rolla, Fort Leonard Wood, Salem, Licking, West Plains, and even one family from St. Louis. There were vendors in three venues, Broadway Avenue, The Dollar General parking lot, and the city park, and their wares included food, jewelry, handbags, carnival games and pony rides. Several area charities, including the Edgar Springs For the Kids Auxiliary, used the festival as an opportunity for fundraising.

Kathy Terry was the Grand Marshall of the parade this year. A small group of local veterans led the procession from the fire station to the city park. They were followed by the local volunteer fire department and the pageant float. There were over 40 vintage tractors participating in the parade and, later in the day, in the tractor games at the city park. We also had a very large number of locals out on their ATV’s, side-by-sides, motorcycles, horses, and a few in classic cars.

Immediately following the parade, the fun and games kicked off at the city park. There were egg tosses, relay races, and tractor games. During the tractor games, local farmers showed off their skills puling and pushing wagons through both straight and curved paths marked on the field. Prizes were given for the driver that maneuvered the furthest through the course.

The evening was filled with entertainment, including the local version of the Newlywed Game. Participants in the game had been married anywhere from less than a year, to 23 years and a lot of fun was had discovering how little the couples knew each other. Even the not quite so “newly wed” couples struggled to answer all the questions correctly.

Alderwood performed for the annual street dance, and it seemed that every teenager and young adult in Edgar Springs was in the street Saturday night. The performance was enjoyed by all, including the street vendors, who remained open to provide food and beverages during the performance. All in all, the city of Edgar Springs put on a great show Saturday night.

The final day of the event started just like the first Prairie Days with the Brush Arbor Church service at the Lions Club pavilion. In traditional style, the church service was followed by the barbeque. The festivities continued for most of the day with a Pickers’ jam featuring many local performers, cloggers, and a corn hole tournament that lasted from 1:00 until after 6:00 p.m. It was a long weekend for the organizers, who should be proud of this year’s celebration. We are all looking forward to the 34th Annual Edgar Prairie Days next year.