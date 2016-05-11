Back to school may mean something more than just class and recess to some students in Licking R-8 school district. It also means the security of knowing they will have meals not only at lunchtime in school, but over the weekend as well. Last year, Love Paks Nutrition was able to provide enough food for 63 children to have over the weekends during the school year. Thanks to a grant from Kyle Smith Agency LLC and its partner, MutualAid eXchange (“MAX”) Insurance, approximately one-third of the meals provided to children for the weekend will be taken care of this 2018-19 school year.

Love Paks Nutrition provides meals to children from pre-k on up each week in the Licking R-8 school district.

“Love Paks Nutrition is doing good by helping families who need it most in my home town of Licking,” said Kyle Smith. “I am pleased to partner with MAX Insurance and its community grant program to make this gift possible for the students.”

Kyle Smith Agency is an independent insurance agency representing MAX Insurance in Houston and surrounding areas. MAX Insurance, passed in Overland Park, Kansas, is a unique, fair, faithful and socially responsible insurance enterprise. Founded on religious principles, the company’s mission is to restore wholeness to communities and individuals in need. It lives out its mission through a variety of quality, fairly-priced insurance products, outstanding personalized customer service and its non-profit Mutual Aid Ministries (“MAM”) program.

“MAX is more than an insurance company. We truly care beyond the contract,” said David Wine, president and chief executive officer. “That’s why we are excited to partner with Kyle Smith Agency to help such an important organization in their community.”

For more information, contact Kyle Smith Agency LLC at 417-967-0104 or email at kylesmithagency@gmail.com. MAX Insurance and Mutual Aid Ministries can be found at www.MAXInsurance.com.