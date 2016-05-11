Girl Scout Lock-In

April 13, 2017

The Texas County Girl Scouts had an older girl lock-in and the girls earned a badge. Fawn Bell of the Raspberry Leopard Beauty salon in Houston did all the girls hair.  She gave the girls a talk on how to keep their hair clean and beautiful and then she braided all their hair.  The girls asked some smart questions and had a good time.

“We always have a lock-in for the service unit, but this year we made it special for the girls in Cadettes and up,” said Sarah Reese, Service Unit Manager. “We had a special one for this age group.  It was held at the Houston UMC last weekend, April 7 and 8.  We had a great time!”

About the Author

Melissa Gilmour
Melissa is the Digital Content Manager and Staff Writer at The Licking News.

