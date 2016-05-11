Good things come in threes!

By. Marie Lasater

After reading about the recent birth of the Stallcup triplets, Sherry Barker of northwest Texas County contacted our office. You see, Sherry Barker is the proud Mom of another set of triplets, now age 8. The Barker triplets, like the Stallcups, also include 2 boys and 1 girl. Emily was born first at 4#, 10 oz; Caleb second at 4# 10 oz, and Zachary third at 5#, 7 oz.

While having a baby is certainly life-changing, giving birth to triplets is unlike no other experience. From the moment of their birth, your life gets very busy! When the Barker babies were born at 33 weeks and 3 days, Sherry’s mom moved in to help for the first year. When nursing with added supplements, allowing each baby at least 30 minutes to nurse, after feeding 3 babies it is time to start all over again!

Two ladies from the Barker’s church, West Side Baptist in Waynesville, also helped with feedings, giving the babies their bottles. It is easy to see that just feeding the babies takes up every minute, and in order for them to thrive, it is important to keep them on schedule. Also important was spending quality time with daughter Hannah, age 4 when her siblings were born.

Mrs. Barker, who home-schools her children, prefers not to refer to her children as

“the triplets,” but rather the babies, now children, as she strives to let them keep their own identity. All four of the Barker children visited the Licking News last week, and we experienced first hand their vibrant personalities.