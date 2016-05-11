Grace Church catches whitetail fever

By Elijah Hamilton

Staff Writer

The Grace Church, in Rolla, held an outdoorsman event named Whitetail Fever Aug. 18. They used it as an outreach to bring people closer to God, and to the great outdoors. There were over 200 people in attendance enjoying the bow-shooting range and children’s activities.

The guest speaker, Randy McPherson, of Mathews Bows, brought a Matthews Halon 32 bow and a Mathews Mission Sniper-lite crossbow to give away.

“I want to give everyone a chance to get one,” said McPherson. He also says to remind everyone, “to enjoy nature with either your family or friend.”

“It was good for people to get reunited to the outdoors,” said David Hagni, pastor of Grace Church. “It was a really fun night.”

Hagni would like to thank all the vendors, attendees and, most of all, Randy for sponsoring the event.