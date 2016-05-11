Grief and loss recovery group starting

By Diane Beers

We all experience sadness and grief at some time in our lives. During these times we may tend to retreat to a private place and quietly ponder how this happened to us. Grief begins in your heart as a natural response to a significant, unwanted loss. It is a journey full of struggles and should not be taken alone. Many are on this road and we can help each other.

As a child, growing up on a farm, I lived near hard working neighbors and family. If a tragedy struck, news traveled fast and someone would always be there for you. When we moved to the “cities” there was more of a sense of isolation – a feeling of being lost in the crowd. Crime or tragedy was reported every night on the news, but we didn’t know them. Sadly, rural America is becoming more like the big cities.

I decided to pursue a career in family therapy so I could be effective helping people to learn to love and forgive at their core and from there transfer what they learned to the rest of their lives. I worked and interned at several social service agencies and mental health non-profits, while attending college in Minnesota. I received a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychotherapy, with a license in Marriage and Family Therapy. I worked for a private family counseling agency for a number of years and then started a private practice, which I continue to do in Missouri. Now we have moved down to the Licking area to escape the cold Minnesota winters and enjoy our retirement years with family. My husband, Ken, is a retired corrections officer and will be helping with our group.

I would like to invite all who are experiencing grief or loss to join with us to receive encouragement and support through this hard time. We will be meeting on Tuesday evenings at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church on the corner of Hwy 63 and College St. Our first meeting will be on August 14th at 6:30 PM and is open to all. If you have any questions please feel free to call me – (573) 889-9197.