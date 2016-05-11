Hannah Kelly Addresses Texas County Republicans

By Marie Lasater

On October 19, 2017, Hannah Kelly, State Representative of Missouri’s 141st district addressed the regular monthly meeting of the Texas County Republicans.

After the meeting was called to order, pastor Russ Stigall of the First Baptist Church delivered a devotion and prayer, followed with a brief presentation about a new program being rolled out called Bright Futures, a community support program designed to assist children in meeting basic needs not currently being met in an effort to enable them to better focus on education and achievement.

Representative Kelly then spoke regarding her first term in office. She is now serving in the seat held by her grandfather 31 years ago. Although her grandfather became very ill during her campaign, and has now passed away, he vowed “I’m going to hang on and watch you win.” And he did, through “sheer determination,” says Kelly, who also had to apply that same discipline during her campaign with what were considered three strikes against her: Being “a girl, not married, and not a product of the public school system.”

Rep. Kelly currently serves under the Professional Records and Registration Committee with Rep. Robert Ross. She is anxious to begin work to “remove government off the backs of small business owners.” She is hugely in favor of repealing the prevailing wage legislation, stating “let hard work and the American system work itself out,” clarifying, “As an employee, you always negotiate your wage with your employer. As a licensed realtor, I negotiate my wage with my clients. I will be voting for a full repeal if the bill goes to the floor.”

Another issue of concern to Kelly is the rising numbers of children in foster care due to bad decisions on the part of their parents. Kelly states “Real change doesn’t happen in the courtroom, Jefferson City, or Washington, DC; it happens in the home.” “I didn’t like it as a teen when my Dad would say ’What I allow you to do in moderation now, you’ll do in excess as an adult.’ I’m grateful today for my upbringing.”

Representative Kelly closed her talk by thanking the Texas County Republicans for their continued commitment to a strong conservative movement.