Houston man arrested after causing crash

The Licking News

Moderate injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:34 a.m. August 22 according to online reports of Troop G of the highway patrol. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route B and Junction Street in Raymondville.

A 2015 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Matthew J. Ramsey, 31, of Houston, failed to stop at a stop sign, and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by Delbert L. Skaggs, 74, of Waynesville. The Hyundai then travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fire hydrant. The Chevrolet travelled off the left side of the roadway, came back onto the roadway, and came to a rest.

Skaggs sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. The report states that he was wearing a seat belt, but Ramsey was not.

After the crash occurred, Ramsey was then arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while revoked, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in a motor vehicle crash, failure to stop at a stop sign, no insurance, and no seat belt. He was held in the Texas County Jail on a 24-hour hold.

The Hyundai and Chevrolet both sustained extensive damage and were both towed by Jay’s Automotive.