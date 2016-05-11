IECA electric rate adjustment coming April 1

By Heather Satterfield

Intercounty Electric’s mission is to serve the co-op’s members by providing safe, reliable and affordable energy. Part of providing reliable and affordable energy is ensuring the financial security and viability of the electric co-op. The Board and cooperative staff have worked tirelessly to trim budgets and eliminate any unwarranted expenses. However, due to increases in wholesale power costs along with the continued increase in the cost of equipment used to maintain infrastructure on a daily basis — transformers, wire, trucks, etc. — the co-op has reached a point where a rate change is required to maintain the reliable service members have come to expect.

A rate adjustment is planned after the winter cold has passed and will become effective April 1st. This means May bills will be calculated using the new rates.

Members with residential or small commercial services can expect to see an increase to their daily availability charge of $0.14 per day or roughly $4.20 more per month. The energy, or kWh, charge is increasing by $0.00306 per kWh. In all, the average member will see an increase of approximately $7.00 – $8.00 in their monthly bill once the rate adjustment takes place. Small commercial-three phase and large power accounts will see a slight increase to their daily availability charge. A detailed rate structure will be outlined in the March Rural Missouri paper and will also be available on the cooperative’s webpage at www.ieca.coop.

While a rate adjustment is never something the cooperative looks forward to, electricity is still a great value for families in rural Missouri. Please contact Member Services at 866-621-3679 if you’re interested in learning about some no-cost and low-cost ways to lower your energy usage to help offset the rate adjustment coming this spring.