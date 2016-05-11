Impaired driving enforcement operation in Texas County

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, releases the following information:

A total of 26 citations and 31 warnings were issued in conjunction with an impaired driving enforcement project conducted in Texas County on August 25. Also, troopers made two arrests for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and two arrests for felony possession of a controlled substance. This operation targeted impaired drivers along with other hazardous moving violations. The designated highways for this operation were U.S. Highway 63 and U.S. Highway 60. Totals from this operation include: 13 speed citations; six seat belt citations; one child restraint violation citation; one non-moving violation citation; two driver license violation citations; three uninsured motorist citations; two misdemeanor drug arrests; and two felony drug arrests.

“The Missouri State Highway Patrol is dedicated to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Captain Inman. “Our goal is to positively impact DWI enforcement and reduce alcohol- and drug-related vehicle crashes.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

