By Texas County Health Department

Influenza Update

Locally the Texas County Health Department is monitoring influenza activity weekly. As of January 1, 2016 there have been 13 positive cases. Six of those were this past week. Here is a break down on ages:

Influenza A

Age 0-1 – 1, Age 2-4 – 3, Age 5-14 – 0, Age 15-24 – 4, Age 25-49 – 2, Age 50-64 – 1, Age 65 and up – 0 for a total of 11 cases of Influenza A.

Influenza B

Age 0-1 – 0, Age 2-4 – 0, Age 5-14 – 1, Age 15-24 – 0, Age 25-49 – 1, Age 50-64 – 0, Age 65 and up – 0 for a total of 2 cases of Influenza B.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Missouri is reporting regional activity which means there are outbreaks of flu in at least two but less than half the regions of the state

Here are some ways to protect your family, yourself, and the community:

1) Protect your family—

get your family vaccinated against seasonal flu,

establish healthy practices of hand washing and not sharing personal items,

stockpile food and medication in case you need to voluntarily isolate or quarantine yourself and your family,

make arrangements for child care if schools close, and

talk to your employer about flexible work schedules.

2) Protect yourself —

get a seasonal flu shot,

wash your hands,

keep a distance of at least 6 feet from people who are sick, and

choose a healthy lifestyle to build your immune system, including:

* get adequate sleep,

* reduce stress,

* stop smoking and using tobacco products,

* stay physically active,

* choose nutritious foods, and

* drink plenty of water.

3) Protect our community—