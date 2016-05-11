Jason Beal Charged with Sexual Abuse

Jason Leroy Beal, 38, of Licking, has been charged with two felony charges. The first charge is Statutory Sodomy/Attempt-Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person Less than 14 Years Old – Aggravated Sexual Offense and another charge of a sexual nature. A warrant for his arrest was issued October 24, 2017.

Beal’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. November 14 with Judge Douglas Gaston presiding.

According to the Probable Cause Statement, issued by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens Jr., the victim told Texas County Deputy Rowdy Douglas Beal’s behavior began with her when she was approximately 11 years old. The sexual abuse occurred from approximately 2007 to 2014. The victim was able to provide several text messages between her and Beal that gave very descriptive details of a sexual encounter he wished to have with her. When the victim asked Beal a question he “plead the 5th” and stated he was scared and also warned the victim she had better not be setting him up.