Jerry Tharp charged

Jerry A. Tharp, of Licking, has been charged with sexual misconduct for furnishing pornographic material to a minor and enticement of a child (actor 21 or older and child 15 or under).

According to the probable cause statement, Tharp sent a message to a juvenile female that she was good looking. Tharp then sent a picture of his private anatomy and made a lewd request to the female juvenile. Tharp sent another photo of his private anatomy. These photos were sent through Tharp’s Facebook account.

When confronted, Tharp, who is a 52-year-old registered sex offender, admitted sending the juvenile female the “Hi” message and told the deputy that he was a single male looking for a girlfriend or wife. He denied sending naked pictures and the lewd comment sent to the juvenile female.

When the deputy informed Tharp that he had seen the conversation and that he did send the two pictures, Tharp then admitted to sending the pictures. He claimed he meant to send a picture of his body and accidently sent the other two pictures. He stated that the two nude pictures were not him, and that he had found those two pictures on his phone. According to Tharp he didn’t realize he had sent, the two pictures until it was too late.

The deputy then asked Tharp if he realized how old the girl was that he sent this to. Tharp responded that he had found out she was 13.